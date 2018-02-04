NIA DG: Presidency desperate, deceptive – Patriots’ Front 

Related News

NATIONAL PATRIOTS’FORUM

PRESS RELEASE

The Presidency, in its seeming desperation to cover up the fraud at the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, and defend the wrong appointment of AbubakarRufai Ahmed as the substantive Director General has been telling unbridled lies and half-truths, using its propaganda machinery.

In a Hausa Radio programme onVision FMmonitored in Abuja onWednesday, one of the Presidential spokespersons,Garba Shehu tried misleading thegullible Nigerian Hausa listeners ignoring the obvious contradictions in the birth and nationality of Rufai Ahmed.

Whereas Garba Shehu, in seeming ignorance of what is contained in the official Resume of Rufai Ahmed stated that the NIA DG was born in Chad, which is the truth, the official records, as contained in Rufai’s CV however indicatesthat the man was born inKatsina state of Nigeria. The poser here is who is telling lies between the Presidency and AbubakarRufaiAhmed?

Suffice it to state that, being born in Chad automatically confers onAbubakar RufaiAhmed the citizenship of Chad, going by conventional practice which makes citizenship either by birth, by naturalization or by registration.

Since The Presidency admitted the truth of his place of birth, it pre-supposes that a holistic vetting would have been carried out from the cradle. As far as we are concerned, he could have been born anywhere else since nobody has carried out any vetting on him as required by law.

On the issue of his marriage to a foreigner, it is necessary to point out that, contrary toGarbaShehu’s postulations that no law exists guiding the marriage of a foreigner by diplomats and other officers of the foreign Affairs Ministry; regulation no. 6, appendix c, section 2, sub section (a) and (b), of the Federal Public Service Rules which the Foreign Affairs Ministry subscribes to stipulates amongst others that: (a) Any member of the foreign service who proposes to marry a foreigner shall first seek prior permission of the PermanentSecretarybefore proceeding with the marriage.

It is needless to expatiate that it is completely forbidden in the case of Head of the National Intelligence Agency, NIA. This is intended to insulate officers from vulnerability to double loyalty and exposure to HostileIntelligencecounterparts.

It was rather laughable the explanations made by the Presidency on the issue ofAbubakarRufai Ahmed’s failure in promotion examinations, to the effect that Garba Shehusaid, Rufaiwas made to sacrifice his promotion having come from outside the country to sit for the examinations at each turn.

It is rather absurd to say that he was prevailed upon to be patient on the grounds that he had been a Director at the UN. AbubakerRufaiAhmed never rose to the rank of a Director at the United Nations. At best, he was a P5Officer, the equivalence of an Assistant Director. He was given an honorary Deputy Director so that he will be entitled to pensions, as has been the practice at the UN.

The contradiction is, whether he accepted to return to the NIA as an Assistant Director, having been a Director at the UN, or that he was too provident to allow others proceed, while he downgrades? The fact remainsthat he was a glorified Personal Assistant, PA, to Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, who was head of Africa’s Peace Keeping Mission, UNAMID, before it was taken over by the UN.

In accordance with Civil ServiceRules, where an officer comes from does not count in his promotion, just as it does not subtract anything from his record of service. It has always been a level playing field, with no room for forfeiture on account of one’s duty post.

There is nowhere all over the world that an officer will be prevailed upon to forgo his promotion, in a situation that he passed necessary evaluation tests, under the guise of sympathy for others. The question to ask include; whetherRufai Abubakar was prevailed upon verbally or in written and under which Director General did that take place?

That Abubakar Rufai came in fromKatsina then into the NIA is a fact, contrary to the claim that he came in from the United Nations. Infactthe issue coming from the UN does not arise because it is assumed that he came from the NIA to take up appointment with the UN.

It remains an aberration that the NIA DG who was supposed to have been downgraded on his transfer of service from KatsinaState to the Foreign Affairs, hewas rather promoted from Grade level 12 to Grade level 14.

That Abubakar was both a permanent staff of the NIA as well as the UN, and retired from both in the same year are issues to be investigated. It is not practicable anywhere for an officer to hold two appointments both on permanent basis at the same time.

There is the need to state for the avoidance of doubt that Nigerians, including supporters of President Muhammadu Buhariare not impressed with the infantile defenses being put up to save the job for the cabal, usingAbubakar Rufai Ahmed and the NIA as a proxy.

Lies, however beautifully colored can never take the place of truth, neither can deceit, however well clothed take the place of reality. Nigerians are watching.

Comrade Adewale Benjamin

Convener

Mustapha S. Tarajo

​Co-Convener