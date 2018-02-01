Admission continues into Nigeria’s premier private medical university, PAMO

Related News

Nigeria’s first private medical university, PAMO University of Medical Sciences (PUMS), Port Harcourt, Rivers State, invites all eligible candidates for screening into its first batch of undergraduate admission.

PUMS’ 2017/2018 academic calendar will commence with various undergraduate degree programmes in the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences and Faculty of Clinical Sciences.

For the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, students are invited to apply for degree programmes such as B.Sc. Anatomy, B.Sc. Biochemistry, B.Sc. Human Nutrition & Dietetics, B.Sc. Pharmacology and B.Sc. Physiology.

Applicants can equally apply to study Bachelor of Medicine & Surgery – MBBS at the Faculty of Clinical Sciences.

Eligible candidates are required to have a minimum of five credit passes in Mathematics, English, Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

According to the Registrar of the Institution, Barrister W.U.G. Imoedemhe, applicants are required to have the five credits in not more than two sittings at SSCE (or equivalent).

Interested candidates must also have scored 200 and above in the 2017/2018 UTME in relevant subjects.

Imoedemhe said upon payment of application fee, the candidates will be requested to attend a compulsory screening/clearance exercise on February 6 and 7, 2018, at 10 am daily.

Candidates can apply online at http://pums.edu.ng/application-detail/ for the Screening exercise or get more information by calling 09060003435.