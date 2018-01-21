Radisson Blu opens second hotel in Lagos, Nigeria

Related News

Radisson Blu, the iconic hotel brand driven by innovation and design, is proud to announce the opening of its third hotel to open in Nigeria and its second hotel to open in the country’s largest city, Lagos.

Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, one of the world’s fastest growing hotel companies now has a portfolio in Africa of 85 hotels and over 17,800 rooms in operation and under development.

Andrew McLachlan, Senior Vice President, Africa & Indian Oceans, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, said, “We are thrilled to be expanding our presence in Nigeria, one of Africa’s economic powerhouses, with the opening of Radisson Blu Hotel Lagos Ikeja.”

“We have identified Nigeria as a key country for scaled growth and the addition of our second Radisson Blu in Africa’s largest city, Lagos perfectly complements our development strategy. We are confident the appeal of the international upper upscale Radisson Blu brand and the excellent location of the hotel will attract strong business from both international and domestic travellers.”

The hotel is centrally located in Ikeja, the capital of the Lagos State, home to many corporate headquarters, government offices and large manufacturers. It is situated next to Mobolaji Bank Anthony Highway, a main highway linking Ikeja with the rest of Lagos. The location of Radisson Blu Hotel Lagos, Ikeja, is also just a few kilometers away from Murtala Muhammed International Airport and close to the suburb’s cultural and tourist attractions.

The 155-room Radisson Blu Hotel, Lagos Ikeja offers a choice of contemporary standard and business class rooms and a range of ultra-stylish 1,2 and 3-bedroom loft suites. All rooms carry a fresh and modern design with free High-Speed Wireless Internet.

The hotel has an extensive food and drinks offering. Guests can enjoy the all-day dining restaurant serving international and local cuisine or dining at the steak house restaurant that will calm any carnivorous craving. For a relaxing drink, guests have a choice from the stylish lobby café, a bar, the business class lounge or the pool terrace.

The hotel has eight impressive meeting and events facilities encompassing an area of 2,047m2 and including a ballroom, expansive conference room capable of hosting over 400 guests and six meeting rooms with an adjoining business centre. All meetings rooms are equipped with modern meeting technology and break-out area.

Leisure facilities include a fully-equipped gym and swimming pool for travellers seeking to rejuvenate or maintain their fitness regime.

George Balassis, General Manager of Radisson Blu Hotel, Lagos, Ikeja said, “We are excited and ready to welcome the local community and international guests to Radisson Blu Hotel, Lagos Ikeja. We are sure that the team’s passion to deliver the brand’s renowned Yes I Can!SM service will lead us to become the preferred hotel in Ikeja for all guests.”