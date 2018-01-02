Rev Fr. Mbaka got it wrong on Dankwambo prophesy

Related News

Our attention has been drawn to the widely reported 2018 prophesies of Reverend Father Mbaka of the Adoration Church in Enugu. While Mr. Mbaka is well known for making ‘predictions’ some of which fall off the mark, we are however drawn to his particular fantasy about Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, the Executive Governor of Gombe State.

If the reverend father is well apprised of the state of affairs of Gombe State, he will certainly not recommend Governor Dankwambo as a worthy replacement for the great President Buhari. Perhaps, some examples will show the Mr. Mbaka of the extent of the damage Mr. Dankwambo has done to our State

1. It is a well-known fact that Gombe town had battled with lack of potable drinking water since independence. The previous administration of Senator Danjuma Goje took this as a priority and spent over N8 billion to ensure the provision of water across the state and specifically within the metropolis of Gombe. Mr. Dankwambo refused to make an annual budgetary spending of only N200 million required to maintain the supply of water. Today, you will easily find water in the desert before Gombe State.

2. Gombe State Education system was adjudged one of the best in the country. With a State University founded by the previous administration being rated as one of the top 10 state-owned universities in Nigeria as at 2011. As with the water project, he has neglected to continue with the required funding of the university. Today, the university and the entire education system is now in shambles and our classrooms are playground for idle students without teachers who have left en mass due to unpaid salaries.

3. On the Health Sector, our hospitals, which were modernised and fully equipped, are now mortuaries and consulting clinics.

4. The International Airport in Gombe that opened the entire North-eastern region to air travel, both passenger and cargo, has been totally neglected.

5. The international hotel that was built to cater for those travelling to and by Gombe has been neglected and taken over by animals.

6. The state is struggling under a heavy burden of debt in excess of N100 billion in local currency and another $100 million in foreign currency. The debt service will remain a challenge for future administration.

7. Despite the Paris Club refunds and bailouts engineered by the federal government and the committee of governors to assist state governments clear arrears of workers emoluments, pensioners from the state are dying waiting to be paid.

8. These are few examples to show the extent Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo, with all his accounting credentials, has wreaked havoc in our state in just six years of his maladministration. He has reversed the glorious achievements of the previous administration and destroyed all the good works of the distinguished senator, Danjuma Goje.

9. Finally, everyone knows Ibrahim Dankwambo’s moral deficit will not qualify him for a position of an officer in the church of Mr. Mbaka and therefore wonders what the reverend saw in such a man to recommend him as to lead our great country. There is more than meets the eyes.

Perhaps, Mr. Mbaka should come clean and tell Nigerians what his major motivation is in making this recommendation. We are aware he ONLY received a handshake from the frugal President Muhammadu Buhari when he last visited Aso Villa, and maybe more than a handshake from his darling Governor Dankwambo.

I advise Father Mbaka to travel to Gombe State and visit the state university, hospitals and water projects in Gombe town and all the other 10 local governments of Gombe State and tell Nigerians his findings.

Muhammad Jibrin Barde