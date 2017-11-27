NCC, NSCDC sign MOU on critical telecommunication infrastructure protection

Left to Right: Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, Executive Vice-Chairman/CEO of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC); and Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, Commandant-General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) during the sinning of MOU on Monday
Left to Right: Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, Executive Vice-Chairman/CEO of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC); and Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, Commandant-General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) during the sinning of MOU on Monday

In its bid to achieve measurable and remarkable improvement in the quality of telecommunications services in Nigeria, the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC.

The MoU was signed Monday morning by the CEO of NCC, Umar Danbatta and the Commandant General of NSCDC, Abdullahi Muhammadu, at the head office of the NSCDC in Abuja.

The signing of the MOU is the climax of sequence of meetings and visitations between the two organisations targetted at evolving greater security and protection provided for telecommunication facilities by the NSCDC’s department of Critical National Infrastructure Protection.

Vandalism and theft of telecom infrastructure and facilities have been central recurring challenges to the attainment of the parameters defining the applicable quality of service standards for specific services in the telecommunication industry in Nigeria.

This year, as part of the efforts of the Commission to tame the manage and ultimately halt the criminalities associated with telecommunication service provision, NCC has organised 6 Zonal Sensitization Workshops for Agencies in the security sector to deepen the understanding of each agency’s role in curbing the crimes undermining the quality of service in the telecom

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.