NITDA clears EFCC/NFIU’S ICT security and system upgrade

Related News

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has recently cleared the ICT Security and Systems Infrastructure Upgrade project of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)/Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) through its commitment as the government’s clearinghouse for all IT procurement and services in the public sector.

In an effort to strengthen the IT Projects Clearance process, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, FBCS, the Director General/CEO, sought for the support of the EFCC in order to sustain its fight against corrupt practices in IT procurements of Government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs). Mr Ibrahim Magu, the EFCC Acting Chairman/CEO, pledged the Commission’s support and indicated that they would comply with government’s directives on obtaining NITDA’s clearance for the Commission’s IT procurements and services.

The Commission fulfilled this pledge by subjecting its ICT Security and Systems Infrastructure Upgrade project to rigorous scrutiny by NITDA’s IT Projects Clearance Committee. By this singular act, the EFCC has shown that it is not above the law thereby serving as an example to other government establishments.

It may be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has called for strict compliance to the IT Project’s Clearance directive by all government establishments. He made this declaration at the opening ceremony of this year’s e-Nigeria International Conference and Exhibition held from Tuesday 7th to Thursday 9th November, 2017. He also used the event to commend the Agency’s efforts at enforcing Federal Government’s directive on ensuring that all ICT projects are cleared before they are implemented.

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) is an Agency under the Federal Ministry of Communications. The Agency was created in April 2001 to implement the Nigerian Information Technology Policy and coordinate general IT development and regulation in the country. Specifically, Section 6(a & c) of the Act mandates NITDA to create a framework for the planning, research, development, standardization, application, coordination, monitoring, evaluation and regulation of Information Technology practices, activities and systems in Nigeria; and render advisory services in all information technology matters to the public and private sectors.

Mrs Hadiza Umar MNIPR

Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations

National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA)

Corporate Headquarters, Abuja.