SYNLAB enters Nigerian market, acquires majority stake in PathCare Nigeria

SYNLAB, the leading provider of medical diagnostic services in Europe, yesterday announced the acquisition of a majority stake in PathCare Nigeria Limited, the largest private medical laboratory group in Nigeria.

With this step, SYNLAB enters the private medical laboratory market in Nigeria.

PathCare Nigeria is a market leader in Nigeria in the field of human laboratory diagnostics, with a special focus on public private partnerships. Its strong market position is based on its high-quality service, the breadth of its test portfolio, and its nationwide network.

The transaction with SYNLAB allows PathCare Nigeria the ability to offer its Nigerian customers an extended portfolio of specialised tests being sourced from the SYNLAB network.

The company will benefit from the technological advancements and comprehensive cost-effective solutions to enhance the local business with hospitals and other customers.

With more than 200 employees, PathCare Nigeria operates six laboratories and 21 blood collection points across Nigeria and is engaged in a public private partnership with the leading public hospital in Lagos, the largest city in Africa.

Thomas Degott, CEO of SYNLAB Emerging Markets, commented: “Nigeria has a population of about 186 million, but a large proportion of the population does not yet have access to modern medical diagnostics. PathCare Nigeria’s customers will benefit from an enhanced test portfolio drawing from the breadth and depth of SYNLAB’s international expertise.”

Dr. Pamela Ajayi, Managing Director, PathCare Nigeria, said the company is “pleased to be joining the SYNLAB group.

“There will be huge advantages to having the European Diagnostic Leader in Nigeria, bringing the most modern technological advancements in the field within the reach of every Nigerian. PathCare Nigeria will continue to push the boundaries. We also expect this investment to have a positive impact on healthcare development in the Country.”