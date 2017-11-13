PHOTO NEWS: Senator Goje’s wife, Yelwa, buried

Related News

The body of Yelwa Goje, wife of a former Gombe State governor, Danjuma Goje, was buried on Thursday.

Mrs. Goje’s death was confirmed on October 30 in the United States where she went for medical treatment.

Her corpse arrived Gombe around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. She was subsequently buried according to Islamic rights by 2:00 p.m.

See photos below;

The body of Yelwa Goje, wife of a former Gombe State governor, Danjuma Goje

