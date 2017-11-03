Commence a Master’s degree at University of Dundee this January

Related News

University of Dundee is among the world top 200 Universities. It’s Scottish University of the year 2016 and 2017 and is recent recipient of the Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) Gold status. We have also been shortlisted in the Times Higher Education University of the year award for 2018.

Commencing a degree at Dundee in January is a popular choice for many students.

Starting at the beginning of the year fits in with New Year ambitions to change career direction and advance educational qualifications. It’s an exciting time of year and we are seeing an increase in the number of international students starting with us in January.

Whether students choose to start with us in January or September, they will receive the same quality education and student experience. Our Global Excellence Scholarship of £5000 is also open to applications for a January 2018 start.

We have a range of postgraduate degrees starting in January across the following subjects:

Anatomy

Business

Computing

Engineering

Law

Oil and Gas / Energy / Minerals

Urban Planning

You can search our portfolio of January start degrees here.

At Dundee we know why you are considering doing a postgraduate degree and therefore we do everything we can to ensure that our degree will help you meet your objectives.

We know for many there is a drive to better their career or perhaps move it in a different direction. Where possible, we focus on linking our students with industry, through practical learning and industry run lectures and seminars.

We encourage and support our students to become entrepreneurs, to find solutions and to be innovative in their approach to education and work. This approach has placed us in the top ten in the UK for graduate employment and given our graduates the best start in their career possible.

Sughter Gege is a current MSc Accounting and Finance student and was a successful recipient of our £5000 Global Excellence Scholarship.

“I am from Nigeria and I am currently enrolled to the MSc Accounting and Finance programme. Dundee is small city with a decent number of people which makes it a quiet place for studies but my main attraction was the University of Dundee which has incredible ratings with an outstanding growth rate. Also, the University of Dundee offers similar modules to what I did in my previous study.

“I feel honoured to be awarded this scholarship. It has been a blessing to me and my family. Also a huge thanks to the University of Dundee for this wonderful opportunity. God is great. Getting to Dundee has been an exciting experience for me. The highlands, Dundee law, different magnificent restaurants from different cultures, the live bands at the pubs.. but most interesting thing I love here is the people, they are really friendly and helpful. I love it here.

“Dundee is a quiet city with fun activities. That is a good mix for me which makes it a student welcoming destination.”

Friendships and family links are closer in Nigeria than any other country. When we meet our new student intake we find that the vast majority from Nigeria have chosen to study with us because of a recommendation from a friend or family member who studied with us previously.

Here at Dundee we pride ourselves on being a close family with services in place to support our international student community. We have an award winning student Union and a student association with over 120 student societies, including the increasingly popular Africa and Caribbean society.

For more information visit here.

You can also contact:

Babs Ogundeji

Recruitment Officer – West Africa

External Relations, University of Dundee

+234 817 5133 447 | b.ogundeji@dundee.ac.uk