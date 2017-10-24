New date set for Danbatta’s inaugural lecture at BUK

Related News

A new date has been announced for the 23rd professorial inaugural lecture of Bayero University, Kano, BUK, to be delivered by the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Umar Danbatta.

Mr. Danbatta had been billed to deliver the 22nd inaugural lecture of the university on August 18 which did not hold because of the strike embarked by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

The professor of telecommunications engineering is now scheduled to deliver the lecture on November 2 at the old campus of the university in the ancient city of Kano.

The topic of the lecture is: Getting out of Woods: “Diversifying the Nigerian Economy through Telecommunications Sector”, and is expected to attract top members of the university community and beyond.

In the same vein, the NCC boss has accepted the invitation of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Kabuga Branch, to also deliver the 1st Engineer I K Inuwa Annual Public Lecture on November 4.

Earlier this year, the professor joined the league of eminent Nigerians who delivered the Convocation Lecture of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where he spoke on “The Role of ICT Infrastructure in Tertiary Education in Nigeria: NCC Interventions”.

Likewise, Mr. Danbatta, who presented the October 2016 lecture of the Nigerian Academy of Engineering, was also the first Chief Executive Officer of the NCC to address the participants’ of the Senior Executive Course of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies in March 2016. He was declared the Chief Executive Office of the year by Tell Magazine at a ceremony in Lagos among numerous other recognitions he has received both locally and at the global stage.

Since he assumed the mantle of leadership of Africa’s biggest telecom regulatory body, the commission has continued to receive more global attention with many international recognitions coming its way.