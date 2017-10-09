Contributory Pensions Scheme Vs Pension Reform Act 2014 Amendment: A Preamble

Related News

It is clear from the One-Day public hearing on the multiple bills to amend the Pension Reform Act 2014 at the House of Representatives in Abuja on Thursday 28 September, that important stakeholders in the pensions sector, namely, the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress, Central Bank of Nigeria, Nigeria Employees Consultative Association, Securities and Exchange commission, National Pension Commission, Nigerian Union of Pensioners and Pension Funds Operators Association of Nigeria, among others, have decided to pass a vote of confidence enmasse on the Contributory Pensions Scheme instead of exiting it as was hitherto planned.

Effectively, the tables have turned against the multiple amendment bills being sponsored by Oluwole Oke, a member of the House of Representatives, and a senator Aliyu Wamako, to alter the Pension Reform Act 2014, to exempt a large chunk of the paramilitary organisations from the Contributory Pensions Scheme. This latest twist certainly signifies the readiness of these stakeholders to support the consolidation of the gains of the CPS and avoid policy reversals that could undermine public confidence and negatively impact the Nigerian economy and the Federal Government’s Change Agenda and economic recovery plans.

Prior to this public hearing, officers and men of the Nigeria Police, Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Immigration Service, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, and other related paramilitary agencies had sought exit from CPS.

This substantial change of direction was led by the Police top notches who said the Nigeria Police Force was no longer interested in pulling out of the scheme. The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, stated that the NPF whose Pension Fund Administrator had been taking care of retirees ,were contributors to the Contributory Pensions Scheme, CPS.

“We don’t want to go back to the old Defined Benefits Scheme. We want to remain under the CPS because the welfare of the Police will be better taken care of under the CPS,” he affirmed. The IG, whose statement was read by the Director, Legal, NPF, David Igbodo, however reiterated the need to improve the welfare package of retirees and relatives of deceased police officers.

The President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Ayuba Waba, also added his voice against the proposed multiple amendment bills, by faulting the provision of the proposed bill to raise the lump sum that retirees would be getting from 25 per cent to 75 per cent.

As if to seal the point that returning to the old order, DBS, was not only fraught with more dire complications for pensioners, but would be a virtual impossibility in light of the nation’s economic difficulties, as the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, PTAD, the regulatory body of the old pension scheme, which the paramilitary personnel were requesting to return to, dealt the agitators another negative when it said they were not welcome back.

The PTAD minced no words to paint a truly grim picture that awaits any pensioner interested in returning to the old Defined Benefits Scheme, as it claimed that it was still grappling with huge pension liabilities that it inherited, warning that the Federal Government should not be weighed down by additional financial burden at this time of economic recession. The PTAD said pensioners should not delude themselves that they would earn more under the DBS, as there were countless retirees earning very low pensions under the old scheme.

PENSION REFORM ACT 2014: WHY THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY SHOULD NOT GO AHEAD WITH THE PLANNED EXEMPTION CLAUSES…

1. The Issues

THE BILL FOR AN ACT TO AMEND THE PENSION REFORM ACT 2014. IMPLICATON FOR NIGERIA’S DOMESTIC ECONOMY.

The active labour force of a nation constitutes the main production asset of the domestic economy. Their contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) forms the basis for assessing and aggregating the productive potentials of a nation and its ability to cater to the social and economic needs of society. And so when the active labour force at any point in tune are unable to meet up with the criteria of a productive asset they retire and hopefully enjoy the benefits of a saving scheme put in place, on institutional basis, to ease the pains of retirement.

The institutional basis for founding a pension scheme in Nigeria for both private and public sector employees evolved through the Pension Reform Act 2004. Prior to the establishment of this instrument, the Defined Benefits Scheme was plagued with the problem of huge pension liabilities resulting from the lack of adequate and timely budgetary provision as well as increases in salaries and pensions. The management of the scheme was largely weak, inefficient, less transparent, cumbersome, and dogged by corruption. The need for retirement benefit scheme for employees was hardly recognised in the private sector organisations and where it was practiced the compliance ratio was not significant.

Against this backdrop, therefore, it was felt at the level of the central government of Nigeria to put together a retirement benefit scheme for federal government employees as well as the private sector organisations that is both sustainable and has the capacity to ensure a stable, predictable and adequate source of retirement income for employees. This process led to the enactment of the Pension Reform Act 2004.

This Act of Parliament introduced a mandatory Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). And under this Act, an institutional platform, the National Pension Commission or PenCom, was mandated to regulate and supervise the corporate and related issues arising from the provisions of the Act.

The PRA 2004 was the extant legislation on all pension and related matters in Nigeria until 2011 when it was amended by the Parliament to exempt members of the Armed Forces, the Intelligence Corps and Security Agencies from the CPS. And again in 2014, the PRA 2004 was repealed and replaced with the Pension Reform Act 2014.

This brand new Act provided for enhanced positions for benefits accruable to the Contributor upon retirement; protection of pension fund assets. It unlocked opportunities for the application of pension assets for national socio-economic development. It also reviewed the sanctions regime. The new Act also made allowance for the participation of the Informal Economy and extended the CPS coverage to employees of State and Local Governments.

CORE ACHIEVEMENTS OF PRA 2004

The Pensions Reform Act 2004 and as subsequently amended by the National Assembly in 2014 and named Pensions Reform Act 2014 was a revolutionary piece of legislation. Its impact on the overall welfare of retirees in all the sectors of the economy as well as its consequences for the overall growth and development of the potentials of the Nigerian economy were decidedly salutary. That piece of law obviously has its drawbacks notwithstanding, especially on the sore point of excluding some organizations of the Federal Government as additionally enunciated in PRA 2014, it would be clearly noted that it has posted significant successes over the years. It is therefore instructive that in identifying the impact of the contributory pension scheme in Nigeria it will constitute a hurtful slur on the fabric of this important legislation if the Legislature is influenced by any means to undertake any revision of the law that would serve to undermine the capacity of institutional constituents of PRA 2004 and PRA 2014 as amended, to sustain and indeed enhance the gains of the legislation.

The following key statistics will tell the revolutionary narrative which the Contributory Pension Scheme has embodied namely. The institution set up by the PRA 2004, PenCom has posted the following successes over a 12 year period, namely.

1. Building Pension Resource Management Institutions

(a) 21 nos Pension Fund Administrators

(b) 4 nos Pension Fund Custodians

(c) 7 nos Closed Pension Fund Administrators

(d) development of systems and processes in the implementation of the contributory Pension Scheme in Nigeria that is durable

These institutions, systems and processes have since assumed the status of models in the continent with countries such as Malawi, Tanzania, Ghana and Uganda have approached PenCom to understudy the institutions with a new to adopting the models in their country.

2. Number of Registered Contributors as @ March, 2017 – 7,400,000

That figure represents 7.45 per cent of total labour force and 3.95 per cent of total population of Nigeria.

3. Total Pension Fund Assets as @ March 2017 – N6.42 trillion

The amount represents monthly contribution is N30, 000,000

(b) Total Pension Fund Assets is equivalent to about 6% of the Nigerian rebased Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

4. The pool of pension fund generated by the contributory pension scheme has in small measure contributed in deepening the capacity of Nigeria’s financial services sector

(b) The pool of pension fund generated by the CPS has since provided a strategic platform for driving the social programs of government in the areas of Physical productive infrastructure, housing, energy and the

provision of enabling environment for the development of the real sector of the economy

5. The Contributory Pension Scheme has eased and streamlined the erstwhile cumbersome process of payment of retirement benefits through the issuance and supervision of effective regulation for accessing such benefits.

(b) As a result of this, well over 184, 979 have retired under the scheme as at March 2017 and are currently enjoying their pensions as and when due.

(c) The scheme pays out retirement benefits on a monthly average of N6.7 billion as at March, 2017.

6. Within the relatively short period of its existence and implementation, the Contributory Pension Scheme has gained wide-spread public reputation, confidence and acceptability.

(b) The private sector organizations which had initially shown apprehension for the CPS which it considered as an arrangement by the public sector to raise funds to address its huge pension liabilities have signed on to the Scheme and are firmly implementing the reform to the letter.

(c) Up to date, about 200, 000 private sector employers of labour are implementing the CPS and they have contributed about 60 per cent of the total pension fund assets.

7. The Contributory Pension Scheme has introduced due process, transparency and structured integrity in the pension administration system in Nigeria.

(b) And as a result, there has not been any incidence of fraud or mismanagement or misapplication of pension fund assets under the scheme since the inception of the Reform to date.

8. As at date, 26 States of Nigeria have noticed the enormous benefits of the Scheme and they have adopted and are at different stages of implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme.

(b) The other 10 States of Nigeria, and the FCT are at the Bill stage.

9. Following the exemption of certain categories of Federal Government of Nigeria civil service organisations and outfits from the Scheme as per PRA 2014, the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has been established to cater to the issues of such retirees.

(b) PenCom supervises and regulates the activities of PTAD and payment of pensions to the public has become more seamless, efficient and regular as PenCom insists on due processes, integrity and transparency.

10. Other financial services sector of the economy, including the Insurance industry and the overall financial stock market have benefitted immensely from the pension reform.

(b) Of prominent note is the positive impact of the reform as facilitator of the growth and development of Life Annuity insurance and as a result, monthly pension payment under the life Annuity scheme has averaged N 1.7 billion as at March 2017.

(c) The Pension Reform has also facilitated the development of the Corporate Bond Market and consequently deepened the Nigerian capital market and the development of Rating Agencies.

11(a) As at March 2017, it may be instructive to note that the total premium paid to insurance companies for the monthly Life Annuity was N 170.57 billion. And this has in no small measure boosted the growth and development of the Insurance industry which is a special focal area under the Federal Government Economic Recovery & Growth Plan (ERGP).

(b). It is worthy of note that a lot of retirees of the Agencies exempted from CPS has PRA 2014 are already annuitants. Thus exempting them from the CPS would amount to unnecessary political interference with contractual obligations as these annuities are contracts between the annuitants and the insurers. It will also negatively affect the flow of needed capital funds into the insurance companies and thereby undermine the ERGP.

THE CONTRIBUTORY NATURE OF PRA 2004, PRA 2014 & THE ILL- ADVISABILITY OF EXEPMTION CLAUSES IN SUBSEQUENT VERSION OF PRA 2004

The mandatory contributory nature of PRA 2004 Act established that the employer and employee at all levels of profit or non-profit enterprises in Nigeria would make a certain financial commitment to a pool, the National Pension Account, which is a financial resource that would become available today and in the future for disbursement to retirees as well as duly nominated and certified investment purposes.

This National Pension Account which represents contribution from employees and employers (Public and Private sectors) is fully managed and kept in custody by private operators and is based on individual portable accounts. And apart from ensuring that employees save for the rainy days or old age, the PRA 2004 and its subsequent version PRA 2014 set out to secure the Pension Account through establishing rules and regulations for the management and payment of retirement benefits to beneficiates as at when due. It would also stem the growth of outstanding pension liabilities and reduce financial costs to government, stimulate domestic savings, generate a pool of long term funds for investment in social and economic development projects as well as private investments. There is no doubt that all these objectives have been significantly achieved in the 12 years since the pension reform took off in Nigeria.

Subsequent versions PRA Act 2014 set out to secure the pension Account through establishing rules and regulations for the management and payment of retirement benefits to beneficiaries as and at when due; it would also stem the growth outstanding pension liabilities and reduce fiscal cost to government, stimulate domestic savings, generate a pool of long term funds for investment in social and economic development priests as well as private investments there is no doubt that all these objectives have been significantly achieved in the 12 years since the pension reform took off in Nigeria.

2. Why The National Assembly Should Not Go Ahead With The Planned Exemption Clauses

THE ILL-ADVISABILITY OF EXEMPTION CLAUSES IN PRA 2014 AND FURTHER EXEMPTIONS IN THE BILL FOR AN ACT TO AMEND PRA 2014

Against the backdrop of the Bill for an act to Amend PRA 2014 TO EXCLUDE MEMBERS OF THE NIGERIA POLICE, NSDC, NCS, NPS, NIS, EFCC from the mandatory contribution pensions scheme, we propose that it will be ill-advised and counterproductive to the salutary objectives of the pension reform to exempt any set of employees of the federal government or indeed state governments/ local governments from the mandatory pension scheme.

We wish to anchor our argument for retaining all employees in the CPS on the following premises.

1. Any exemption of some Agencies of Federal Government from the CPS as we have in PRA 2014 or indeed the proposed Bill to further amend PRA 2014 will lead to a run on FGN Securities before maturity.

(b) A divestment from FGN securities will have a domino effect not only on the finances of Government but also on the entire financial system. Government cannot afford to bite its nose in order to spite its face!

2. Exempting these Agencies from CPS will precipitate the erosion of the pool of long term investible funds accumulated under the CPS which is a very suitable source of development capital for any nation.

(b) Undermining the size of the pool of long term investible funds would undercut the process of attainment of development initiatives and objectives in infrastructure, housing and the real sectors of the economy which largely benefit from the utilization of portions of the pool of pension fund assets.

(c) With the full complement of the pool of contributed funds, the pension industry has actively taken part in the establishment of the Nigerian Mortgage Refinancing Company. Indeed the pension industry has already invested the sum of N 83.36 billion in NMRC’s securities and other mortgage refinancing initiatives of the Federal Government.

3. (a) Exemption of some agencies of government will give rise to loss of confidence in the pension reform initiatives of government and which would be counterproductive. And besides, the growing and flourishing culture of national savings built within the last decade would be sorely threatened and might be destroyed.

(b) It is no doubt that the pension reform has been successfully implemented. And given the collective discipline with which industry players have been discharging their responsibilities with positive impact on the economy, foreign investors have therefore invested heavily in some major Pension Fund Administrators. And so exempting some Agencies would undermine the confidence of foreign direct investors on the minimum.

(c) Meanwhile expression of interest by foreign investors to acquire stakes in the pension administration business in Nigeria have been coming. Of cause the private as well as these off shore investors in the Nigerian economy would no doubt interrogate the commitment of Government to the pension and other reforms due to such policy reversals.

4. (a) The CPS has proven successful and profitable, and it would stand against the reliability of public policy systems for the Federal Government to yield to the pressure for exemption of its employees from the CPS which has been largely efficient, effective and productive as a pension administration system.

(b) Due to its bountiful benefits, the CPS has been attracting an increasing number of State Governments in Nigeria as well as other African countries which desire to adopt and implement the scheme. And exempting some Agencies from the scheme would obviously constitute a wrong signal to interests wishing to commit to the CPS as modelled by Nigeria.

There is no doubt that no human system is completely perfect and without challenges. And the Contribution Pension Scheme certainly has its own fair share of challenges. However, a process of reviewing its enabling law which inadvertently undermines its capacity to deliver completely on its stated objectives is surely not the way to go forward.

Government, including the Legislature should therefore seek to consolidate the gains of the CPS and avoid unnecessary dissipation of energy through policy reversals which could lead to undercutting public confidence and negatively impact on the Nigerian economy. There has not arisen any challenges inherent in the pension reform that could not be resolved through internal administrative action by PenCom and perhaps legislative initiatives under the PRA 2014. Government should therefore be guided by wise counsel.