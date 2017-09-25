UNIJOS alumni to honour Igho Sanomi with “Worthy Ambassador award”

Related News

The University of Jos, UNIJOS Alumni Association, UJAA, has conferred its “Worthy Ambassador award” on the Chairman/CEO of Taleveras Group, Igho Sanomi, as part of efforts to honour some of its members who have distinguished themselves in life.

Mr. Sanomi, a graduate from the Geology & Mining Department of the university, would be formally conferred with the award on September 28 during the 2017 Alumni Reunion and Dinner ceremony of the association in Abuja.

The President of UJAA, Idris Yakubu, said the association plans to also use the ceremony to introduce the new Vice Chancellor of UNIJOS, S.S. Maimako, a professor, to its members.

“As part of the events lined up during the ceremony, Josites who have distinguished themselves in their areas of calling shall be honoured,” Mr. Yakubu said in the letter sent to Mr. Sanomi to inform his of his nomination.

“You have been identified as an achiever, a role model and a distinguished Josite whose activities over the years have impacted the lives of the people and Josites around you.

“We are very proud of you, Mr. Igho Charles Sanomi, Chairman/Founder, Taleveras. We especially wish to confer on you the award of Worthy Ambassador of the University Of Jos Alumni Association (UJAA).”

In his reaction to the news of the award, Mr. Sanomi commended the University of Jos Alumni association for the recognition and expressed his appreciation for the honour.

He said he was dedicating the award to the memory of his late father, a former retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Dickens Sanomi, for his sacrifice and investment in the life of all his children when he was alive, particularly “his recognition of the importance of education, and most importantly guiding us, to maintain, protect and defend the family name, in all circumstances.”

Mr. Sanomi is the also the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of The Dickens Sanomi Foundation, DSF, established in 2011 by the children of late Dickens Sanomi in memory of their father, to commemorate his remarkable life through the provision of charitable support to needy Nigerian youth, on whom he placed great value during his lifetime.

The DSF, which has been deploying its resources to deliver and support charitable projects that benefit the poor and needy in the society has also been sponsoring essay competitions, musical outreach programmes and literacy awareness campaigns as a way of promoting education of youth in the country.

On September 10, the Foundation undertook to pay the $48,000 (about N17.5million) medical bill required to help six year old boy from Chibok village, Borno State, Ali Ahmadu, to travel to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, UAE, for corrective surgery.

Young Ahmadu was one of the victims of the Boko Haram terrorists’ attacks in the North eastern part of the country who were left devastated and abandoned for several months when they invaded his village in Chibok, Borno State three years ago.

During the invasion of his village by the terrorists, the young boy was run over in his hiding place by the attackers, abandoning him with a serious spinal cord injury, which made him unable to move.

Following Mr. Sanomi’s approval, the Foundation sponsored the boy’s trip to Dubai for his appointment at a medical facility specializing in corrective spinal cord surgery operations.

On September 17, the boy underwent a successful surgery that would enable him continue to lead a normal life again. He is currently recuperating in the hospital, as he awaits his return to Nigeria.