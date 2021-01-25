ADVERTISEMENT

Babagana Zulum (full name Babagana Umara Zulum) is a Nigerian academic and politician. He was born on August 26, 1969.

After elementary schooling in Mafa primary school (1975 to 1980) and secondary education at

Government Secondary School, Monguno (1980 to 1985), he went to Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri, where he obtained a National Diploma in Irrigation Engineering in 1998.

Then from 1990 to 1994, he studied at the University of Maiduguri, where he obtained a degree in Agriculture Engineering after which he served as a youth corps member with Katsina State Polytechnic.

Babagana Zulum then proceeded to the University of Ibadan from 1997 to 1998, where he obtained a masters degree in Agriculture Engineering. In 2005, he enrolled for a PhD in Soil and Water Engineering at the University of Maiduguri which he completed in 2009.

Babagana Zulum’s first appointment was in 1989 with the Borno state civil service as an Assistant Technical Officer at the Ministry of Agriculture. In 1990, he moved into the Borno state Unified Local Government service as a senior Field Overseer and later as a principal water engineer.

In 2000, he took up an appointment with the University of Maiduguri as an assistant Lecturer where he rose to the rank of professor. Babagana Zulum was Deputy Dean and Acting Dean, Faculty of Engineering in 2010 and 2011, respectively.

In 2011, he was appointed Rector of Ramat Polytechnic. Meanwhile, he retained teaching position in the University of Maiduguri.

In 2015, Babagana Zulum was made commissioner of reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement by the then Borno Governor, Kashim Shettima, a position he held till 2018.

He was elected governor of Borno State on March 9, 2019, succeeding Kashim Shettima who governed the state for eight years. In that election, Babagana Zulum polled 1,175, 440 votes to beat his closest opponent, Muhammad Imam of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 66, 115 votes. INEC had registered 2,316,218 voters in the state, out of which 1,292,138 voters were accredited for the election.

He assumed office as governor on May 29, 2019, for a four-year tenure.

Babagana Zulum is married with children.