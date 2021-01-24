In 1984, he left journalism for the civil service when he got employed as an Administrative Officer under the Federal Ministry of Internal Affairs, Abuja. In 1994, he was promoted and redeployed as Principal Administrative Officer in the Cabinet Secretariat of the Presidency.
He was Chief Supplies Officer, Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals from 1995 to 1997. He rose to the position of Assistant Director in the Federal Ministry of Power and Steel in 1997. He held the position until 1999 when he was promoted Deputy Director/SA to the Hon Minister, Federal Ministry of Transport. He successfully discharged his functions in that capacity from 1999 to 2003.
Bala Mohammed was promoted Director of Administration, Nigerian Railway Corporations in 2003. Later in September that year, he became Special Assistant to the Minister of Aviation. In January of the following year, he became Director of Administration and Supplies, Nigerian Meteorological Agency.
Bala Mohammed was elected Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on April 21, 2007, to represent Bauchi South Senatorial District. He occupied that position until his appointment as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory in April 2010.
He was declared Governor of Bauchi State on March 26, 2019. In that fiercely fought election, Bala Mohammed, as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), scored 515,113 votes to defeat the then-incumbent governor, Muhammed Abubakar, who polled 500, 625 votes.
Bauchi had 2,462,803 registered voters at the time. But 1,143, 019 voters were accredited for the election.SOURCE: Bauchi State Government. Additional Information was provided by Premium Times.
