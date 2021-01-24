ADVERTISEMENT

Abdullahi Sule was born on December 26, 1959, in Gudi station, Akwanga-West Development

Area of Nasarawa State. He was brought up in a small, but multi-ethnic and multi-religious village. His father, Alhaji Sule, is the current traditional ruler (Hakimi) while his grandfather, Abdullahi Angulu, was the first traditional ruler of Gudi station.

Abdullahi Sule began his education at the Roman Catholic Mission (RCM) Primary School, Gudi Station, in 1968. Upon completion, he proceeded to the Zang Secondary Commercial School, Bukuru, in 1974.

In 1977, he passed his SSCE in Bukuru, before proceeding to Plateau State Polytechnic, Barki Ladi and later Indiana State University, Terre Haute, Indiana, USA towards the end of 1980.

Through determination, extra classes and hard work, he utilized a four-year scholarship to obtain both a BSc (1983) and an MSc (1984) degrees in Mechanical Technology respectively from the same Indiana State University, USA.

His work experience began in 1980 when he was offered employment by the Plateau Electricity

Corporation, Jos, even before graduation in May 1980. Upon graduation from government Technical College, Bukuru, he worked for about three months with the corporation before proceeding to Plateau State Polytechnic, in September 1980.

Abdullahi Sule did his compulsory national service, NYSC, with the Plateau Utilities Board, Jos, and later joined the Jos Steel Rolling Company Ltd in 1985 as a production engineer.

In 1987, he received accelerated promotion from GL9 to GL 12 in recognition of his performance and hard work. He later left Jos Steel Rolling Company as a principal production engineer in 1989 and returned to the United States.

On returning to the US, Abdullahi Sule went to Texas (San Antonio and later Houston) where he worked for the following companies: Lancer Corporation, San Antonio; OEM Components, Houston; Houston Engineering, Houston; Morgan Performance, Houston; Dril-Quip Incorporated, Houston and Osyka Corporation, Houston.

He worked in various capacities from workshop engineer to computer numerical control (CNC)

programmer, NCN operator, facility engineer, project/ production engineer and finally the director of business development for Africa and the Middle East for Osyka Corporation.

He returned to Nigeria in the year 2000 and along with some friends, started a company called Sadiq Petroleum Nigeria Limited in Lagos and was made the pioneer Managing Director/CEO.

Later that year, Sadiq Petroleum Company participated in the privatization of African Petroleum Plc and won the bid. Upon acquisition of the 30% ownership of AP in November 2000, Abdullahi Sule was appointed AP MD/CEO on April 2, 2001. He resigned in July 2006 to take up another job with an American Multi-national oil service company called Tetra international in July 2006 as a Director of Business Development/ country Manager.

While in AP as the MD/CEO, he also served as a Director in IMB International Bank

Plc, Ulti- Care Pharmaceutical and Chrismatel Holdings. He was also the chairman of AP Oilfield Service Ltd and Partner in star-AP Oilfield Services.

Abdullahi Sule was a director at the Dangote Group between 2010 and 2011. He was also the group managing director of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc between 2011 and 2018 when he stepped down to contest the Nasarawa governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In that March 9, 2019 election, Abdullahi Sule scored 327,229 votes to defeat his opponents. David Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 184,281 votes, while Labaran Maku of the All Progressives Grand Alliance got 132,784 votes.

He was sworn-in as Nasarawa governor on May 29, 2019.