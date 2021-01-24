Dapo Abiodun, in 2018, was appointed Chairman of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) by President Muhammadu Buhari and led a number of reform initiatives that standardized and improved the business registration process in the country, leading to a higher ease-of-doing-business ranking for the country. In 2014, he was honoured by President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan with the prestigious National Award of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (MFR).
In 2018, he was awarded a Doctor of Science in Business Development and Administration (Honoris Causa) Degree by the Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State and another Doctor of Finance (Honoris Causa) Degree by the Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, in recognition of his significant positive impacts and immense contributions to the development of the nation and humanity.
Dapo Abiodun in politics
On his return from the U.S.A and in line with his commitment to the development of the State, and love for his people, he contested and won the Ogun East Senatorial seat way back in 1998 on the platform of the defunct United Nigeria Congress Party, emerging as the youngest senator-elect in the country. The victory was, however, truncated by political developments in the country that aborted the Third Republic and the assumption of office of the elected political officeholders.
He later joined the Peoples Democratic Party in 1999 as a founding member on which platform he contested in the primaries for the governorship ticket in Ogun State in 2002. He emerged as the runner-up to the winner of the ticket, who eventually became the winner at the general elections.
Undaunted, Dapo Abiodun threw himself into the Ogun East Senatorial race as the flagbearer of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2015 losing narrowly to the winner. Whilst his previous political journey might have been a mixed bag, his love for his people, commitment to serve them, and passion for the development of Ogun State never waned. Therefore, in 2018, he made a comeback and contested for and won the governorship ticket of the APC in Ogun State in what was arguably the most celebrated governorship contest in the 2019 general elections.
His message of Building our Future Together resonated and was well-received across the State and energized the people resulting in a resounding victory at the 2019 polls, thus emerging as the 5th elected Governor of Ogun State.
Gboyega Isiaka of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) polled 110,422 votes while the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Buruji Kashamu, got 70,290 votes.
Dapo Abiodun won in 11 local government, which include; Ijebu Ode, Odogbolu, Odeda, Ijebu North East, Sagamu, Abeokuta South, Ijebu East, Remo North, Ogun Water Side, Ikenne and Obafemi Owode.
Mr Akinlade of the APM, won in six local government areas which are; Ewekoro, Abeokuta North, Egbado South, Ipokia, Ifo and Ado-Odo/Ota, while the Governorship Candidate of African Democratic Congress, ADC, Gboyega Isiaka won in two local government comprising: Imeko Afon and Egbado North.
Mr Kashamu, then a serving senator, won a local government, Ijebu North.
