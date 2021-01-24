ADVERTISEMENT

Dapo Abiodun (known fully as Prince Adedapo Oluseun Abiodun, MFR), was born on Sunday, May 29, 1960, into the family of Dr Emmanuel and Mrs Victoria Abiodun of Iperu-Remo, in Ikenne Local Government of Ogun State. Both parents were teachers.

Dapo Abiodun attended Christ’s School Ado Ekiti in 1972, St. Joseph’s College, Ondo, in 1977, and later Ondo High School, in 1978. His education followed the movement pattern of his parents who served in different parts of the then Western Region.

), Ile-Ife, Osun State, where he studied Civil Engineering but later transferred to the Kennesaw State University in Atlanta, Georgia, United States, where he graduated with a BBA in Accounting in 1986. Dapo Abiodun proceeded to the prestigious University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University ), Ile-Ife, Osun State, where he studied Civil Engineering but later transferred to the Kennesaw State University in Atlanta, Georgia, United States, where he graduated with a BBA in Accounting in 1986.

Dapo Abiodun began his career with Glock Inc. USA as Cost Accountant and worked between 1989-1991. Thereafter, his passion for the motherland made him return to Nigeria and he immediately embarked on an entrepreneurship voyage. He founded a number of successful businesses. Until his assumption of office as Governor of Ogun State on May 29, 2019, he was Chairman and/or Chief Executive of several reputable companies which include Crestar Hydrocarbons Limited, OMS-Heyden Exploration and Production Limited, Heyden Petroleum Limited, Alarmnet and Innovative Ventures Limited, and First Power Limited.

As a result of his vast wealth of experience in boardroom activities, corporate governance and finance, Dapo Abiodun became a regular face at Board Meetings of several blue-chip companies.

His experience transcends the private sector. He also served as a member of various Presidential Committees like the Presidential Think Tank set up by President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2001. He was appointed Chairman, Oil and Gas Committee of Ogun State in 2009 and served as Chairman of Depot and Petroleum Product Marketers Association (DAPPMA) from 2012 till 2019.

Dapo Abiodun, in 2018, was appointed Chairman of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) by President Muhammadu Buhari and led a number of reform initiatives that standardized and improved the business registration process in the country, leading to a higher ease-of-doing-business ranking for the country. In 2014, he was honoured by President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan with the prestigious National Award of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (MFR). In 2018, he was awarded a Doctor of Science in Business Development and Administration (Honoris Causa) Degree by the Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State and another Doctor of Finance (Honoris Causa) Degree by the Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, in recognition of his significant positive impacts and immense contributions to the development of the nation and humanity. Dapo Abiodun in politics



On his return from the U.S.A and in line with his commitment to the development of the State, and love for his people, he contested and won the Ogun East Senatorial seat way back in 1998 on the platform of the defunct United Nigeria Congress Party, emerging as the youngest senator-elect in the country. The victory was, however, truncated by political developments in the country that aborted the Third Republic and the assumption of office of the elected political officeholders. He later joined the Peoples Democratic Party in 1999 as a founding member on which platform he contested in the primaries for the governorship ticket in Ogun State in 2002. He emerged as the runner-up to the winner of the ticket, who eventually became the winner at the general elections. Undaunted, Dapo Abiodun threw himself into the Ogun East Senatorial race as the flagbearer of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2015 losing narrowly to the winner. Whilst his previous political journey might have been a mixed bag, his love for his people, commitment to serve them, and passion for the development of Ogun State never waned. Therefore, in 2018, he made a comeback and contested for and won the governorship ticket of the APC in Ogun State in what was arguably the most celebrated governorship contest in the 2019 general elections. His message of Building our Future Together resonated and was well-received across the State and energized the people resulting in a resounding victory at the 2019 polls, thus emerging as the 5th elected Governor of Ogun State.

Dapo Abiodun scored 241,670 votes against his closest rival, Adekunle Akinlade, of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), who scored 222,153 votes.

Gboyega Isiaka of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) polled 110,422 votes while the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Buruji Kashamu, got 70,290 votes. Dapo Abiodun won in 11 local government, which include; Ijebu Ode, Odogbolu, Odeda, Ijebu North East, Sagamu, Abeokuta South, Ijebu East, Remo North, Ogun Water Side, Ikenne and Obafemi Owode. Mr Akinlade of the APM, won in six local government areas which are; Ewekoro, Abeokuta North, Egbado South, Ipokia, Ifo and Ado-Odo/Ota, while the Governorship Candidate of African Democratic Congress, ADC, Gboyega Isiaka won in two local government comprising: Imeko Afon and Egbado North. Mr Kashamu, then a serving senator, won a local government, Ijebu North.

Dapo Abiodun was sworn in on May 29, 2019, coincidentally his 59th birthday.

The politician is happily married to his childhood sweetheart, Bamidele, and the union is blessed with wonderful children.

SOURCE: Ogun State Government. Additional Information by Premium Times