Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya was born on October 9, 1961, in Gombe Local Govt Area of Gombe State to the family of Yahaya Umaru, who is described as an accomplished businessman.

He attended Central Primary School, Gombe, between 1968 and 1974, Government Science Secondary Gombe from 1974 to 1979, obtaining First Leaving Certificate and West African School Certificate respectively.

Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya then proceeded to the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria , where he bagged a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting in 1983.

He was at the Nigeria Bank for Commerce and Industry in Yola, Adamawa State, for his national youth service scheme. H e then launched a full-scale working career with the Bauchi State Investment and Property Development Company (BSIPDC) as an accountant in 1984. He rose to become a principal accountant.

Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya later served as managing director of A.Y.U Civil Engineering Company Ltd between 1993 and 1999. He later joined his family business, Nasar Motors Limited, as Administration and Finance Manager. He rose to become managing director of Nasara Group of Companies. He was also chairman and chief executive, Superior Group and director, Premium Pension Ltd.

He joined politics in 2003, with then-Governor Danjuma Goje appointing him Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development. He held that position for seven years.

Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya is a foundation member at the All Progressives Congress (APC) and was the party’s governorship candidate for both the 2015 and 2019 governorship elections in Gombe. In 2015, he lost the election to the then-incumbent governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo of the Peoples Democratic Party. Mr Dankwambo polled 285,369 votes to defeat Mr Inuwa Yahaya, who scored 205,132 votes.

But in 2019, Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya prevailed polling 364,179 votes to beat Senator Bayero Nafada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 222, 868 votes in the March 9, 2019 governorship election.

Mr Inuwa Yahaya is a fellow of professional bodies such as the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), the Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM) and the Chartered Institution of Taxation of Nigeria ( ACITN ).