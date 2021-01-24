ADVERTISEMENT

BABAJIDE OLUSOLA SANWO-OLU was born on June 25, 1965, and holds a B.Sc in Surveying and an MBA from the University of Lagos. He is an alumnus of the John F. Kennedy School of government, the London Business School and the Lagos Business School.

Mr Sanwo-Olu became an associate member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) and a fellow of the Nigeria Institute of Training and Development (NITAD).

He was the treasurer at the former Lead Merchant Bank from 1994 to 1997 after which he moved to the United Bank for Africa as the head of foreign money market. He then proceeded to First Inland Bank, Plc (now First City Monument Bank) as deputy general manager and divisional head.

He was the chairman of Baywatch Group Limited and First Class Group Limited and a board member of the Department for International Development (DFID/DEEPEN) Fund and Audit committee of Caverton Offshore Service Group, Plc.

Mr Sanwo-Olu began his political career in 2003 when he was appointed a Special Adviser

on Corporate Matters to the then deputy governor of Lagos State, Femi Pedro. He was later appointed acting commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget until 2007 when he became the commissioner for commerce and industry under then Governor, Bola Tinubu.

After the General Elections of 2007, Mr Sanwo-Olu was appointed commissioner for establishments, training and pension by Governor Babatunde Fashola. He was later in 2016 made Managing Director/CEO of the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC) by Governor Akinwumi Ambode

Some of Mr Sanwo-Olu’s notable public sector achievements include the supervision of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) Privatization projects. He set up and was the pioneer Board Chairman of Lagos Security Trust Fund. The LAGBUS System and the Control and Command Centre in Alausa, Ikeja, were subsequently established under his directives.

Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu was elected governor of Lagos State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the governorship election held on March 9, 2019.

He scored 739,445 votes to defeat Jimi Agbaje of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 206,141 votes, according to official results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Mr Sanwo-Olu also won in all the local government areas in the state.

He has obtained a variety of awards in his career, some of which include:

. Platinum Award from the Lagos State Public Service Club.

. 2009 Best in Human Capital Development Award from the Industrial Training Fund (ITF).

. Merit Award from the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria.

. Merit Award from the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management in Nigeria (CIPMN)

. Merit Award from the Association of Personnel Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN)

. LSDPC Impact Leadership and Recognition Award.

Mr Sanwo-Olu is happily married to Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and they are blessed with children.