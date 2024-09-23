Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, aka Davido, has nothing nice to say about the National Electoral Commission (INEC) and how it conducted the just-concluded gubernatorial elections in Edo State.

The incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki’s candidate, Asue Ighodalo of PDP, lost the election to the APC candidate, Monday Okpebholo, in the keenly contested election concluded on Sunday night.

Davido has shown keen interest in politics, particularly in Osun State, where his uncle Ademola Adeleke contested for and emerged as governor. On 15 September, he endorsed Mr Ighodalo and urged young voters in Edo State to vote for the PDP candidate.

In a post shared on X, Davido vented his frustration by describing the electoral body.

“The most dangerous institution in Nigeria @inecnigeria,” he tweeted.

He made this statement on Saturday while commenting on the #EdoDecides2024 elections on X.

Several election observer groups reported widespread irregularities, such as vote-buying by the PDP and APC agents, lack of transparency and violation of extant laws in the results collation processes during the election.

More knocks for INEC

In a series of tweets shared on his X account, the hitmaker urged Edo State residents to monitor the elections from the polling units to the collation centre.

“We already know that @inecnigeria will not transmit results electronically, so everyone should be ready to follow the vote/result from the polling unit up until the state collation centre”.the singer wrote.

In subsequent comments, the 31-year-old recalled the events during the governorship elections in Osun State.

He wrote, “Bruh @inecnigeria fix up we can’t continue like this. I had to come here and rant before they got it right in Osun! It’s really bad. God help us,”

When queried about his involvement and interest in the election, the singer clarified that his late mother, Veronica Adeleke, was an Edo State indigene.

“My mom is from Edo. For those wondering why I’m interested in the election, we, as Nigerians, should be concerned. @inecnigeria, shame on you,” he said.

On 15 September, the singer endorsed PDP governorship aspirant Asue Ighodalo as his choice candidate for the Edo State governorship election

He posted a Nigerian newspaper cover featuring Mr Ighodalo and captioned, “The next governor of my mother’s homeland.”

