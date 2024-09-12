A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ibadan, Benedict Akika, kidnapped on 4 September at his Olorunda Abba residence, has regained freedom.
The spokesperson of the police in Oyo State, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed Mr Akika’s release in a press statement on Thursday in Ibadan.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Akika was kidnapped around 9:30 p.m. at his residence in the Lagelu Local Government Area of Oyo State.
The police spokesperson said the politician regained his freedom after days of intensive manhunt by the police’s tactical, intelligence, and operational assets.
Mr Osifeso said the search and rescue mission combed adjoining forests across Ijagun at Ijebu-Ode in Ogun, Ore in Ondo State, and Uselu in Edo.
He said Mr Akika regained his freedom late evening on Wednesday and was currently undergoing medical intervention before his final reunion with his loved ones.
“Efforts are currently in top gear to apprehend members of the criminal network responsible for the reprehensible act,” Mr Osifeso said.
He appealed to residents to assist the police in ongoing investigations by providing timely and credible information.
“The Oyo State Police Command reaffirms its resolve to ensure that the state is not turned into a playground for the sinister-minded,” he said.
