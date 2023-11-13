The Independent Campaign Council (ICC) of the Ododo/Joel Campaign Organisation has congratulated Ahmed Usman Ododo, the newly elected governor of Kogi State and his deputy, Joel Oyibo.

Mr Ododo of the All Progressive Congress (APC) was declared winner of the 11 November 2023 governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Mr Ododo polled 446, 237 to win the election.

The ICC, in a statement signed by its Director of Media, Jacob Edi, on Monday, described Mr Ododo’s victory as authoritative going by the number of votes he secured in the keenly contested elections to beat his opponents.

The ICC therefore called on Mr Ododo’s co-contestants to join hands with the governor-elect to build the state for more progress and development insisting that the interest of the state supersedes any sectional or individual interest.

The group also commended Governor Yahaya Bello, whose untiring efforts it said brought about a peaceful election as against the prediction of political opponents.

“Equally worthy of commendation are the good people of Kogi State who conducted themselves to ensure a violence-free election.,” Mr Edi said.

The ICC urged Governor-elect Ododo to take urgent steps to unite the state, harness the abundant human and material resources in the state and roll out his plans to develop the state to consolidate on the gains made so far by the Governor Bello-led administration.

