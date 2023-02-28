Reactions have continued to trail the position of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, seeking a supplementary election on 4 March and the suspension of the ongoing presidential election process.

Organisations including the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Ekon Odo Agbara of Owo, Lygel Youths & Leadership Initiative (LYLI), and the Forum for Sustainable Democracy in Africa (FOSDA), among others, in separate statements issued on Monday night, lambasted Mr Obasanjo for allegedly “inciting the public against the electoral umpire and the Nigerian government.”

Mr Obasanjo, who endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has alleged that the results of 25 February’s presidential and National Assembly election have been doctored and manipulated, demanding a review of the results collation process.

“Tension is building up and please let all elections that do not pass the credibility and transparency test be cancelled and be brought back with areas where elections were disrupted for next Saturday, 4 March 2023, and BVAS and Server officials be changed,” the former president suggested in the letter.

These organisations have, therefore, criticised Mr Obasanjo for his intervention, and craved the interventions of stakeholders to rein in the former President.

NSCIA reacts

NSCIA in its statement cautions political leaders and actors against making “provocative and unguarded statements which could drag the country into unnecessary conflict and anarchy”.

“While reckless statements from inconsequential individuals can be easily ignored, this is not so of those from respected political and religious leaders.

“It is important that patriotic and well-meaning Nigerian leaders should support unrelenting adherence to process and procedure in the ongoing electoral process.

“This is because any inclination to unprocedural decision or action at this critical time is a direct call for anarchy which will not yield any positive outcome to the nation,” the statement read in part.

The NSCIA urged INEC to remain undistracted and committed to its duty until it discharges it to its logical conclusion.

‘Police should invite Obasanjo for questioning’

In another development, the Ekon Odo Agbara of Owo, a socio-political group in Ondo State, accused the former president of treason, and urged the security operatives to invite Mr Obasanjo for questioning.

In a statement signed on behalf of the group, Jamiu Ekungba, a former governorship aspirant in Ondo State, in his statement said the former President should “be treated like any ordinary citizen and be arrested for the seditious statement which is treasonable”.

MSSN, others kick

The MSSN in a statement signed by its President, Miftahudeen Thanni, described Mr Obasanjo’s letter to President Muhammadu Buhari as unnecessary and biased, urging the Independent National Electoral Commission not to get distracted.

“Can other elders admonish former President Olusegun Obasanjo not to put the nation into a blazing fire? That letter was unnecessary at a point when the country is tense.

“He probably has a mission unknown to many of us. As an elder statesman, we expect him to be calling for calm and not heating the polity,” Mr Thanni said.

MSSN, an umbrella body of Muslim students in the country, also advised Mr Buhari and INEC to ignore the “unconstitutional suggestions” of the former President, adding that the votes of the people must count and that the ideal step is for the “aggrieved parties to seek redress in court”.

Group scores INEC 90%

On its part, the Lygel Youths & Leadership Initiative said in collaboration with other bodies such as Nigerian Social Workers observed that the field report gathered from about 23 states of the federation from its officers who monitored the elections on Saturday, “pointed to the fact that INEC did score 90 per cent for a credible, free and fair election.”

In its statement signed by the National Coordinator, Olalekan Oladapo, a lawyer, added that most of the B-VAS machines functioned very well “except in a few cases.”

“Though, uploading to the INEC portal posed a challenge for unstable internet connections, among other reasons. Nevertheless, it is our view that delay or failure to upload the same has not affected the credibility of the process. It is a means to an end that can be subjected to review in the post-election disputes.”

Meanwhile, also reacting, the Forum for Sustainable Democracy in Africa (FOSDA) said Mr Obasanjo’s action “may truncate the fragile democratic process, plunge Nigeria into avoidable constitutional crisis, and trigger overwhelming civil unrest.”

The satement which was signed by its spokesman, Umar Farouk, a copy of which was made available to PREMIUM TIMES, noted that the Nigerian Constitution and the 2022 Electoral Act empower the INEC Chairman “full discretion over the deployment of the IRev portal and manual collation system, and to use either or both as expedient.”

“While Obasanjo is trying to heat the currently fragile polity, Nigerians do remember that Obasanjo has a publicly stated preferred candidate in this election; Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party, supervised some of the most corrupted presidential elections in Nigerian history, and remains permanently tainted by the memory of his failed, unconstitutional third term bid,” Mr Farouk wrote.

He said President Buhari should rather see Mr Obasanjo’s bid “as an attempt to stain his democratic credentials, destroy his governance legacy, and pollute his political and moral memory permanently in the eyes of the world in an infamous June 12-style.”

Nigerians had trooped out en masse on Saturday to elect their preferred candidates during the presidential and national assembly election which was conducted across 774 local government areas in 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

