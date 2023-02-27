The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has emerged winner of the presidential election in Ogun State.

Mr Tinubu polled a total of 341,554 votes across the 20 local government areas in the state to emerge victorious.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, who garnered a total of 123,831 votes finished in second position

Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party, came third with a total tally of 85,829 votes.

Rabi’u Kwankwaso of the NNPP was only able to amass 2,200 votes in the presidential polls conducted in the South-west state.

The APC enjoyed a largely good outing in Ogun State where its two senatorial candidates were also declared winners.

Earlier, A former governor of Ogun, Gbenga Daniel, was declared the winner of the Ogun-East Senatorial election held on Saturday.

According to NAN, Christopher Onwuka, INEC Returning Officer for the senatorial district said Mr Daniel scored 115,147 votes to defeat his closest rival, Ajibola Kalejaiye of the PDP, who scored 58,708 votes.

In Ogun West District, Solomon Adeola of the APC was also declared the winner.

Oluseye Onabanjo, the INEC returning officer for the senatorial district, made the declaration on Sunday at Orona Hall in Ilaro.

Mr Onabanjo, as reported by NAN, said Mr Adeola secured a total of 112, 887 votes to defeat his closest rival, Ganiyu Obanibasiri of the PDP, who scored 60,189 votes.

