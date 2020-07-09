Police arrest suspects in Ondo, Ekiti fatal bank robberies

Police Spokesperson, Frank Mba (Photo Credit: The Guardian Newspaper)
Police Spokesperson, Frank Mba (Photo Credit: The Guardian Newspaper)

The Special Tactical Squad of the Nigerian police has nabbed suspected members of a criminal gang alleged to have robbed three commercial banks in Ondo and Ekiti states in 2019 and this year.

In a statement on Thursday, police spokesperson, Frank Mba, said the suspects killed some persons during their operations, including six police officers, and carted away millions of naira in cash.

The police named the arrested suspects as: “Tunbosun Ojo, ‘m’ 42 years; Ismaila Ojo, ‘m’ 25 years; Victor Oyeyemi, ‘m’ 36 years; Dele Ariyo, ‘m’ 44 years; Shola Oladimeji, ‘m’ 50 years; Olubodun Folayemi, ‘m’ 44 years; and Adeniyi John, ‘m’ 42 years.”

The suspects allegedly carried out one of the robbery incidents at a commercial bank in Ile-Oluji, Ondo State, on February 7 in which four (4) police officers were killed.

According to Mr Mba, they were also involved in the robbery of a microfinance bank in Idanre, Ondo State in December 2019 and a commercial bank at Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State where two officers lost their lives.

READ ALSO: Nine travellers kidnapped in Ondo

“Efforts are being intensified to arrest other members of the gang still at large and to recover other sophisticated weapons used in the operations,” Mr Mba said.

“In a similar vein, twenty-three (23) other suspects were also arrested by the Police operatives for their involvement in various crimes including armed robbery, kidnapping, illegal possession of prohibited firearms, car snatching at gunpoint, amongst other offences.”

“The following were recovered from the suspects: One (1) AK49 rifle, One (1) AK47 rifle, two (2) pump action guns, five (5) locally made guns, nineteen (19) locally made shotguns, one hundred and twenty-five (125) cartridges, one hundred and forty-five (145) AK47 ammunition, locally fabricated explosives and a Toyota Corolla vehicle with Reg. No. LSR 490 GC,” the statement read.

He said the suspects would be charged to court on conclusion of investigations.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application