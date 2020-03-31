Controller speaks on Kaduna Correctional Centre riot

The Controller Kaduna Central Correctional Centre, Mohammed Babangida, said the uproar at the centre by prison inmates had been brought under control.

In an interview with journalists shortly after the incident on Tuesday in Kaduna, the controller said normalcy had been restored and all the prisoners taken back to their cells.

Mr Babangida added that there was no casualty from the disturbances, which was contained with the assistance of the police, soldiers and other security operatives.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the course of the disturbances within the correctional centre, gunshots were heard, a situation that scared residents around the facility to rush out of their homes.

The controller said the initial problem has been addressed and urged the inmates to remain calm.

When asked whether the crisis was as a result of fear of COVID-19 virus, Mr Babangida said there are no cases of the virus in the facility.

“We have our health workers here and they are working tirelessly to address such and as I speak to you, we do not have such case here.”

NAN reports there was large presence of security personnel around the Correctional Centre located on Independence Way, Kaduna.

