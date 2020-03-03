Gunmen kill two persons in Kano – Police

Kano on map
Kano on map

The Kano State Police Command has confirmed the killing of two persons by suspected gunmen in Bagwai town of the state on Monday night.

The command’s spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna, a deputy superintendent of police, confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Tuesday.

Mr Haruna said the gunmen attacked some shops and shot three people, two of whom died after they were rushed to Bichi General Hospital.

“The gunmen shot sporadically with bullets hitting three persons. Two of them later died at Bichi General Hospital.

“The remaining one is still receiving medical attention at the hospital,” the command’s spokesman said.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, Habu Ahmad-Sani, had ordered deployment of personnel from the “Operation Puff-adder” team, to investigate and arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

The spokesman said security had been beefed up in the area to prevent future recurrence.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.