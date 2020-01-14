BREAKING: Supreme Court sacks Imo governor Ihedioha

Supreme Court says Hope Uzodinma should replace Emeka Iheodioha as governor of Imo State
The Supreme Court has nullified the election of Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party as the governor of Imo State.

The apex court declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the winner of the March 9 governorship election in the state.

The seven-member panel of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice Tanko Muhammad gave the unanimous decision on Tuesday in Abuja

Details later…

