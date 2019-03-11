Three abducted INEC ad-hoc staff in Katsina regain freedom — Police

The Katsina State police command says three INEC ad-hoc staff kidnapped during Saturday’s governorship and state assembly elections in the state have been released by their abductors.
It would be recalled that gunmen killed one policeman in Danmusa Local Government Area of the state and kidnapped three INEC ad hoc staff.
Katsina State police spokesperson, Gambo Isa, said, in a statement, that the victims were taken to Danmusa Hospital for medical attention and later reunited with their respective families.
He added that efforts are ongoing to arrest the hoodlums.
(NAN)
