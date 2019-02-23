At Saraki’s polling unit, late arrival of materials worry voters

Related News

Voters at the polling unit of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, decried the delay in the arrival of INEC officials and voting materials Saturday.

The unit is located in Agbaji quarters in Kwara State capital, Ilorin.

According to the electoral commission’s guidelines, the poll for the Presidential/Senatorial elections opens at 8:00 a.m and closes by 2 p.m.

But this newspaper observed that as at 8:25 a.m., INEC officials and materials were not in sight with the voters lingering around in their numbers.

Some of the voters who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES at PU 003 Agbaji ward of Ilorin West Local Government, condemned the delay caused by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Akin Salaudeen, a resident of the area, said; “You know Nigerian mentality of timing and if they (INEC officers) don’t come on time, there will be another delay because the people are out in large number. That may cause trouble.”

Another voter, AbdulKabeer Fatimah, also decried the delay.

“I’ve been here since 6:00 a.m because I stay far away from here. I came early to meet up with the scheduled time. It’s unfortunate that INEC is the one delaying,” she told this paper.

Similarly, at a polling unit in Agbo-oba area of Ilorin, a logistics concern is expected to cause delay as voting materials meant for another unit in Adewole was supplied to the Agbo-oba unit.

“Our materials in Agbo-oba are not what we have here. Some are for Adewole 007. We hope this would not create confusion,” Bayo, a voter, said.

Meanwhile, at Isale Aluko area, voters turned out in large numbers to exercise their franchise. Our correspondent observed that security in the area had been beefed up to avoid a break down of law and order.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was reportedly attacked in the area and its environs a few days ago during a visit.