Presidential aides transfer polling units to Daura

Following a directive by President Muhammadu Buhari, most of the presidential aides have moved their polling units from various locations to Daura, Katsina State.

His top aide on Protocol, Lawal Kazaure, transferred his polling unit from Kazaure, Jigawa State to Sarkin Yara Ward A, Daura where Mr Buhari also votes.

Also, his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, transferred from Kano to Daura, just as the president’s ADC who also transferred from Kano. The same goes for the presidential aide on Social Media, Bashir Ahmad, who also transferred his polling unit from Kano to Daura.

The president’s Chief Security Officer whose previous polling unit is in Katsina also transferred to Daura.

The president’s personal photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo, transferred his pilling unit from Ekiti to Daura.

Mr Ahmad told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Buhari gave the directive in order not to disenfranchise those whose duties demand that they are with him all the time.

“That is why you can see that not all of us are here. Sarki Abba is in Adamawa, Femi is in Lagos because that is where they will be voting,” he said referring to Mr Buhari’s domestic aide and Special Adviser on Media.