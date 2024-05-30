Though citizenship implies certain rights, duties, and privileges, citizens must be aware of basic security consciousness and tips to safeguard them. It is, therefore, imperative and crucial at this juncture to outline some practical tips that, when followed, can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to Nigeria’s insecurity. These tips are not just suggestions but powerful tools that can empower you to protect yourself and your community.

Concerned about the preponderance of fake news, misinformation, and disinformation as threats to national security and public engagement, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, recently charged security spokespersons to take charge of social media and deny its weaponisation by the extremists and criminal elements who could utilise it to threaten national security.

Ribadu made the call when he hosted members of the Forum of Spokespersons of Security and Response Agencies (FOSSRA). He underscored the group’s crucial role in adopting a proactive and strategic approach to engaging with the public and countering disinformation, making them valued and integral to national security efforts.

It is indeed a moment of pride to note that the meeting of the image-makers of military, law enforcement, and other security services was successfully convened under the Strategic Communication Interagency Policy Committee (SCIPC) umbrella, marking a significant step forward in our collective efforts towards national security.

Despite the long-standing and complex security challenges that Nigeria has been grappling with, including banditry, insurgency, communal clashes, and other forms of criminality, it is essential to acknowledge the concerted efforts and significant accomplishments in tackling some of these issues. This should serve as a source of hope and determination for all of us.

It is disheartening that while efforts are being made to tackle insecurity, negative reports always rent the air, especially on social media. Meanwhile, security consciousness, the state of being aware of and responsive to events happening in one’s surroundings, particularly concerning security and safety, is crucial and essential.

While insecurity constantly threatens our peace and unity, it has also revealed a powerful truth: the resilience and strength of the Nigerian citizenry. We must harness this strength to overcome the challenges.

Nigeria is diverse, with a high population across various ethnic nationalities, religions, and geographical locations. This diversity is our strength, and it is what makes our collective action so powerful.

As a unified community, we hold the key to ensuring the safety and security of our societies. Our vigilance is not just necessary but vital. We must remain alert and proactive, always ready to contribute positively to support the efforts of our security agencies. By actively engaging and cooperating with law enforcement, we can effectively assist in the seamless execution of their operations.

a. Information Consciousness: Stay updated on the latest security developments in your area. Follow reputable news sources and official government channels for accurate information about potential threats.

b. Environmental Scanning: Stay vigilant and observe your surroundings, especially in public places. Notice suspicious behaviour or unfamiliar individuals and report them to authorities, if necessary.

c. Avoid High-Risk Areas: When possible, avoid travelling to or through high-risk areas known for insurgent activities, banditry, or terrorism. Plan your routes and stick to well-travelled roads and populated areas.

d. Travel in Groups: Whenever feasible, travel in groups rather than alone. There is safety in numbers, and a group is less likely to be targeted by criminals or terrorists.

e. Maintain Communication: Keep family members or trusted contacts informed of your whereabouts and travel plans. Establish regular check-ins and have a means of communication, such as a mobile phone or satellite communicator, in case of emergencies.

f. Blend in: Avoid drawing attention to yourself by dressing modestly and avoiding flashy jewellery or expensive belongings. To avoid standing out as a potential target, try to blend in with the local population.

g. Secure Your Residence: Ensure that your home or residence is secure. Install sturdy locks, alarms, and security cameras if possible. Be cautious about sharing personal information or your location on social media platforms.

h. Be Prepared: Have a safety kit or keep a stocked emergency kit with essentials such as water, non-perishable food, first aid supplies, and important documents.

i. Trust Your Instincts: If something feels wrong or suspicious, trust your instincts and remove yourself from the situation. Avoid confrontations with individuals who may pose a threat, and seek help from authorities if needed.

On the other hand, the government can also play a pivotal role by implementing some of these recommended tips to raise awareness among citizens and provide support wherever needed:

i. Community Policing Initiatives: Encouraging communities to take ownership of their security through local policing efforts. This enhances surveillance and builds trust between law enforcement and citizens.

ii. Education and Awareness Campaigns: Equipping citizens with the tools to identify and report suspicious activities. Educational programmes on conflict resolution and tolerance can mitigate intergroup tensions and promote unity.

iii. Empowerment Programmes: Engaging youth in productive activities, such as vocational training and entrepreneurship, is essential to prevent them from engaging in crimes and extremism. Empowered youth serve as ambassadors for peace and stability.

iv. Leveraging Technology: Technology can be a powerful ally in enhancing citizen participation in the digital age. Platforms such as mobile apps and online reporting systems facilitate real-time communication between citizens and authorities, enabling swift responses to security threats.

v. Building National Solidarity: Unity is the bedrock of a resilient nation. If harnessed effectively, Nigeria’s diverse population can be its greatest strength. National unity initiatives, such as cultural exchanges and interfaith dialogues, promote understanding and cohesion across ethnic and religious divides.

Notwithstanding, Nigeria stands at a crossroads where the collective action of its citizens can steer the nation towards peace and unity. By embracing citizen empowerment, leveraging technology, and fostering national solidarity, the country can overcome security challenges and emerge more vital.

Through this collaborative approach, we can foster safer and more secure environments for all community members. Let us stand as one in our commitment to safeguarding our neighbourhoods and nation.

Moreover, it is essential to commend our military, police, and all other dedicated security agencies for their unwavering commitment and selfless sacrifices in service to our beloved nation. Their tireless efforts and bravery in risking their lives to protect ours do not go unnoticed, and we are immensely grateful for their invaluable contributions to maintaining peace and security across our country.

Kabir Fagge Ali, a youth corps member, wrote via faggekabir29@gmail.com

