Gender-based violence, particularly sexual violence, remains a pervasive global issue, with survivors often facing significant challenges seeking justice and support. The recent case of Prof. Cyril Ndifon, a respected figure at the University of Calabar in Nigeria, has sparked a heated debate that exemplifies the complexity of addressing sexual assault allegations in a society deeply influenced by social norms— the shared standards of acceptable behaviours prevalent among any group of people.

Prof. Cyril Ndifon, a renowned academic and the Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Calabar, was recently accused of sexual assault by multiple individuals. As many as 15 students came forward with allegations, agreeing to testify against the professor in court. The high-profile nature of the case and the student protests against the department helped bring the case to the forefront of public attention, yet again igniting conversations about women’s safety on Nigeria’s campuses and the state of gender-based violence in the nation.

Despite the extensive awareness from the BBC’s Sex for Grades documentary, sexual exploitation of students has not decreased. The documentary exposed the pervasive state of sexual harassment in our institutions of learning, yet several instances of sexual harassment have been reported since the documentary aired.

Social Norms & Responses to GBV

Social norms are the deeply ingrained beliefs and behaviors that guide societal expectations and interactions. These norms shape our perceptions of right and wrong, influencing our responses to various situations and, in this case, allegations of sexual assault. Rather, unfortunately, the culture of silence around instances of violence against women, including sexual assault, is also a norm which has influenced the underreporting of such cases in Nigeria, and even when reported, the conviction rates are abyssmal, which further encourages the silence of survivors.

With the case of Prof. Cyril Ndifon, we are witnessing how social norms shape public opinion and responses to the allegations of sexual assault where multiple victims have spoken out against an alleged perpetrator. This is particularly the case where the power asymmetry between the alleged perpetrator and victim is evident. Survivors of abuse, sexual and otherwise, are often subjected to skepticism, disbelief, and blame. A phenomenon that inadvertently discourages other survivors from coming forward, fearing judgment and backlash. In the Ndifon case, we are witnessing the dismissal of the allegations as attempts to tarnish a respected figure’s reputation or promote a political agenda, reflecting a societal bias favoring and protecting the accused over believing survivors.

It is important to hold all individuals, including government officials, accountable for perpetuating a culture of victim-blaming. The Minister of Women’s Affairs, Uju Kennedy, has faced scrutiny for her alleged intimidation of survivors who came forward with sexual assault allegations against Prof. Ndifon. While her actions may have been intended to ensure a thorough investigation, some have expressed concerns about the approach taken and its implications for survivors who wish to come forward in the future.

Perhaps this is also a reflection of the patriarchal norms that often contribute to the protection of perpetrators of GBV, especially when the accused holds positions of power or authority. Prof. Ndifon’s prominence in academia could potentially have shielded him from accountability, and we see that it would almost have happened in this case, especially as prominent voices, such as that of the Honorable Minister of Women’s Affairs, have attempted to intimidate survivors, deliberately or not, into silence.

This tendency to prioritize the reputation and status of the accused over the well-being and rights of survivors continues to scare survivors into hiding while abusers, especially those in positions of authority, continue to terrorize their victims. The fear of retaliation, doubt, or the threat of social isolation if they come forward perpetuates the norm of silence around cases of violence against women. The other side of this dangerous norm is that it further sustains a culture where perpetrators operate with impunity, believing they will not face the consequences of their actions.

This norm of encouraging the silence of survivors while fueling perpetrators of violence has inadvertently led to the division we are currently witnessing in the public discourse regarding the allegations against Prof. Ndifon. On one side are those who believe survivors and advocate for justice, while on the other are those who question the credibility of the accusations and argue that the accused is innocent or framed.

A Survivor-Centered Approach

Worldwide, advocates for survivors of GBV emphasize the importance of believing victims when they come forward with allegations of assault because it is understood that the stigma, shame, and fear of not being believed could easily, and in many cases, have stopped many survivors from reporting these crimes. On the other hand, opponents of the allegations against Prof. Cyril Ndifon argue that it is essential to uphold the principle of “innocent until proven guilty,” contending that making assumptions without concrete evidence can lead to false accusations and unjust damage to a person’s reputation. The assertion is that false accusations are sometimes used as weapons to destroy the reputation and careers of individuals, especially those in positions of authority.

Both sides of the argument are valid.

However, because of the sensitivity of the nature of abuse, it is imperative to prioritize a survivor-centred approach that focuses on survivors’ safety and well-being. Living through sexual assault can be a horrific and traumatic experience which scars many survivors, leaving them unravelling and reliving the experiences even years after it is over. Many survivors of abuse have gone on to experience post-traumatic symptoms that negatively affect the quality of their lives. Therefore, prioritizing the safety and well-being of survivors provides a foundation for healing, justice, and prevention while also aiding the shift in norms from a culture of silence and impunity to one that centers truth, healing, and justice, thus sending a clear message that sexual assault is unacceptable, a crucial step toward creating a society where all individuals are safe, respected, and supported.

It is also necessary to approach GBV cases with sensitivity and a desire for fairness both for the accused and the survivors. Even accused individuals reserve a right to a fair hearing. Thus, a thorough and impartial investigation that is unbiased and respectful of the rights of both the survivor and the accused is essential for establishing truth and attaining justice. To effectively address sexual assault cases like the one involving Prof. Ndifon, a nuanced approach that acknowledges the influence of social norms while upholding justice and supporting survivors is imperative.

Bridging the divide in public discourse around GBV cases requires thorough, impartial investigations with the highest ethical standards where the rights and well-being of survivors are acknowledged, respected and prioritized, and at the same time, ensuring that investigations of the accused individuals are conducted fairly and transparently until sufficient evidence are presented against them. Doing so will help build trust in the justice system and reduce the potential for false accusations while encouraging survivors to speak out.

Only when we consistently show, through our actions, dialogues and sensitivity to such cases, that survivors’ lives and experiences matter would we effectively combat victim-blaming and stigmatization. Furthermore, by taking cases of violence against women seriously and launching investigations that are sensitive, fair, and unbiased by social and patriarchal norms, we inadvertently show a commitment to protecting women. Convicting abusers when found guilty also contributes to changing societal norms because it implies that survivors matter and, over time, would help to reduce the general tolerance of abuse within society. These must happen consistently over time for any change in societal norms, especially concerning GBV, to matter.

Ultimately, addressing sexual violence requires a multifaceted approach that respects the presumption of innocence while prioritizing the well-being of survivors and the pursuit of justice.

