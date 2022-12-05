Election is a game of numbers. The higher the number of votes a candidate wins, the better the candidate’s electoral fortunes are. Undecided voters, when converted, give a candidate the extra votes he needs to win an election. This is especially important in a tight race where the vote margin for victory is so small. The 2023 presidential election promises to be a tight race, given our political realities, especially the nature and calibre of the presidential candidates of the major political parties.

Nigerian politicians are notoriously optimistic. This is a source of energy for them, but it also blurs out their reality. The optimism of the average Nigerian politician often conflicts with the disillusionment and pessimism of the average Nigerian. As the country prepares for the 2023 general elections, politicians will conjure permutations that put their candidates and parties ahead of others. They believe that their understanding of the different constituencies and demographics is nearly unassailable. One constituency that is growing but political parties pay little attention to is the community of undecided voters.

In this forthcoming 2023 elections in which, especially in the presidential election, there seems to be a three-horse race that has polarised the nation and forced some to even predict a run-off election, the importance of undecided voters is highly evident. All the parties are campaigning not only to galvanise their bases but also to woo undecided, swing, and floating voters to support their sides. Whether undecided voters are receptive to campaigns and how they end up voting — if they turn out at all — often proves pivotal in deciding elections.

Recent polls show that there are high numbers of registered voters who are undecided. ANAP Foundation commissioned an opinion poll released in September 2022, which has this to say about undecided voters: “Undecided voters and those who prefer not to reveal their preferred candidate add up to a whopping 32% and 15%, respectively”. ANAP’s poll findings are corroborated by the results of another poll conducted by Bloomberg News in the same month of September, which suggests that the percentage of undecided voters is between 17% and 45%, depending on whether we add those who refuse to reveal their candidates of choice or not. Yet, other data from NexTier poll conducted among rural-based voters in 12 states, further suggests that 19.8% or one-fifth of potential voters surveyed are yet to make up their minds. The reasonable inference to draw from these three credible polls is that undecided voters may turn out to be the underrated decider of the direction the pendulum of the 2023 elections will swing.

In ordinary parlance and as applicable in other climes, undecided voters are those not sentimentally attached to any political party, yet they are not politically inactive. In the Nigerian context, this even means more. They include those disillusioned with the current system, structures and actors, and who are not convinced that the parties and candidates are in any material way different from the current leaders. Those in this group hardly vote, and when they do, they tend to vote for anti-establishment parties or candidates who offer them hope of changing or overhauling the current political orthodoxy. Also, they include professionals and first-time voters with no ethnic bias, who prefer to objectively analyse the country’s situation and choose the candidate they believe best represents their idea of the ideal. Those in the group are not bugged down with party affiliations and ethnoreligious bias. They are young, urban, and dynamic. Although not very politically astute, they are interested in influencing governance through their votes, and any candidate or party that convinces them that they share similar values and aspirations wins their votes. Besides the forgoing persons, there is a nuanced group that is peculiarly Nigerian, and whose members wait for money, patronage and clientelism as the desideratum and inducement for choosing whom to vote for. Unfortunately, this group is substantial because of the economic situation in the country and past experiences with politicians.

This divergent categorisation of undecided voters makes it very difficult for campaigners to target them effectively and influence their voting decisions. It is often difficult to simultaneously narrow core issues of interest to various undecided voters. Identifying their core “hunger” tips them towards voting at an election and voting for a particular candidate or party. We are noticing in these election campaigns, especially those of the presidential election, that no candidate has made this category a core electoral group to target, and we are yet to see any campaign strategy that aims to convert the votes from this political demographic.

The present campaigns are less issues-based and often target the electorate on the basis of the urban-rural dichotomy and ethnic or religious sentiments, which heats the polity and deepens our fault lines as a country. I am bold to say that the trivialising of campaign messages resulting from the use of intemperate language and innuendos has alienated more voters, and more are yet to make up their minds on who to vote for because they are not adequately informed about the policy thrust and ideologies of candidates.

What do the undecided voters want?

What undecided voters need to make up their minds to participate in voting and decide on who to vote for is simple, depending on what is making them undecided. For undecided voters waiting for good campaign information on issues facing the country and possible solutions from all candidates to make up their minds, they need vital information and clear roadmaps on how candidates intend to tackle challenges facing the country. Unfortunately, more is required to cover most undecided voters sufficiently. Still, some undecided voters can only vote for a candidate due to clear direction from their political patrons and leaders. These leaders either utilise loyalty to group interest, monetary enticement or political patronage to influence the vote for their choice. This is dangerous for our democracy. The physical manifestation of this phenomenon is seen in the vote buying exercise. And this has become the bane of our elections. When vote buying happens, the voter has sold his or her inalienable franchise to a candidate, irrespective of the candidate’s pedigree, leadership experience, and an understanding of the country’s problems and how to solve them. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in collaboration with the Federal Government and other stakeholders, to minimise, if not wholly eradicate, vote buying in the 2023 elections.

The importance of undecided votes is evident in the poor turnout of recent elections. In the 2015 presidential election, we had about 43.5% turnout, and the 2019 presidential election had just about 34% turnout. Even in the recent off-cycle elections, the turnout was about 30% averagely. With voter turnout hovering between 30% and 35%, serious engagement and mobilisation of the undecided will swing victory for a candidate.

The importance of undecided votes is evident in the poor turnout of recent elections. In the 2015 presidential election, we had about 43.5% turnout, and the 2019 presidential election had just about 34% turnout. Even in the recent off-cycle elections, the turnout was about 30% averagely. With voter turnout hovering between 30% and 35%, serious engagement and mobilisation of the undecided will swing victory for a candidate. Besides, INEC confirms that most of the newly registered voters, who are political neophytes with no party affiliation, are about 9.5 million. This number, when properly cultivated, may swing the votes for a candidate and lead him to victory at the polls. The sheer size of the undecided and newly registered voters means they must be a gold mine for politicians in this election because, when properly harnessed, these votes will make the difference between winning and losing.

We expect that a significant number of voters will make up their minds during the ongoing campaigns. So far, the campaigns are not as impressive or issues-based, yet the parties and candidates have at least 12 more weeks to effectively woo the voters who may influence the outcome of the elections. The candidates and parties must develop real messages that speak to the concerns of those dissatisfied with the country’s current state of socio-economic conditions and provide credible alternative policy roadmaps. Key actors seeking votes must build trust by attracting credible voices to campaign for them and their parties, as jesters cannot impress the public that has suffered serial disappointments. Influencers and celebrities will help but they will not be an alternative to well-thought-out policy messages. Grassroots mobilisation strategies cannot be replaced by hysteria, fanfare, street parades or the abuse of opponents. Our politicians can afford to be more serious than they presently are. The current situation does not inspire much hope. Candidates and parties must make it a priority not to neglect undecided voters. They hold the key to victory in this tight race to Aso Rock.

Dakuku Peterside is a policy and leadership expert.

