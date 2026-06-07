We often ask what kind of country we will leave for the next generation. Perhaps the more important question is what kind of opportunities we will leave for them. Each of us can answer that question. By mentoring one person. By opening one door. By supporting one dream. By investing in one possibility. Because nations are ultimately transformed the same way lives are transformed: one opportunity at a time.

Reflections at 50 on grace, responsibility and the privilege of being carried.

There comes a point in life when achievement begins to matter less than purpose. A point when the question is no longer, “What have I accomplished?” but “What am I leaving behind for others?”

As I approached my fiftieth birthday, I found myself confronting that question with unusual intensity. Not because fifty is a magical number. Not because birthdays demand profound reflection. But because milestones have a way of forcing us to pause long enough to ask ourselves whether we are living the life we were intended to live.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

For me, that reflection led to a simple but deeply consequential question: What do we owe those coming behind us. Over the years, life has taught me many lessons. Yet one stands above the rest. Stay true to your values. Integrity matters. Honesty matters. Consistency matters.

In a world increasingly fascinated by speed, visibility, and instant gratification, there is something profoundly important about remaining faithful to the principles you hold dear, even when nobody is watching. There are no shortcuts to character. Reputation is built quietly. Trust is earned slowly. And the values that sustain us during difficult times are usually the same values that guided us during ordinary ones. These convictions have shaped my journey through different seasons of life and work. They have guided my decisions, informed my relationships, and anchored me through both success and disappointment.

Yet, as I reflected on fifty years of life, another realisation became impossible to ignore. The older I get, the less I believe in the myth of the self-made man. Every one of us has been carried. Carried by parents who sacrificed. Carried by teachers who encouraged. Carried by mentors who advised us. Carried by friends who stood by us. Carried by colleagues who trusted us. Carried by institutions that opened doors.

And for those of us who are people of faith, carried by God’s grace that often made a way where none seemed possible.

When we pause long enough to examine our lives honestly, we discover that our journeys are filled with people who invested in us long before we became who we are. The opportunities we received were rarely created by us alone. The platforms we stand on were often built by others. The successes we celebrate are frequently the product of sacrifices we did not make alone. None of us succeeds alone.

And if that is true, then perhaps the real measure of our lives is not what we accumulate, but what opportunities we create for others.

Not long ago, I was having a conversation with the lady who does my pedicure. She spoke about her dream of establishing her own business. She had done the calculations. She had saved what she could She had planned carefully. Yet, every time she got close to launching, life intervened. A family obligation. An emergency. A responsibility that demanded immediate attention. Again and again, her savings disappeared. Then she said something that has remained with me ever since.

Those of us who have benefited from opportunities — whether in education, business, public service, or professional life, must eventually confront a difficult question: What are we doing to create opportunities for others? At some point, gratitude must become responsibility. At some point, success must become service. At some point, the opportunities we received must be transformed into opportunities for others.

“If I could just get a loan of five hundred thousand naira, even with interest, I know I could change my situation.”

What struck me was not the amount. What struck me was the determination. She was not asking for charity. She was not looking for sympathy. She was asking for a chance.

And in that moment, I was reminded of countless young Nigerians I have encountered throughout my professional and personal journey. People with ideas. People with skills. People with discipline. People with ambition. People willing to work. People prepared to take responsibility for their futures. Yet unable to move forward because they lacked access. The more I reflected on that conversation, the more I realised that her story was not unique. Across our country are thousands of similar stories. A promising entrepreneur unable to access capital. A talented artisan unable to purchase equipment. A graduate with a viable business idea but no pathway to financing. A young person with vision, determination, and character but without the networks that create opportunities.

Too often, we describe these challenges as a lack of capacity. I am no longer convinced that this is the primary problem. Nigeria does not suffer from a shortage of talent. Everywhere you look, you find intelligence, creativity, resilience, innovation, and enterprise. What we often suffer from is a shortage of bridges between potential and possibility. A shortage of people willing to say, “I believe in you.” A shortage of institutions willing to invest in potential. A shortage of opportunities. And perhaps this is where the responsibility of our generation begins.

Those of us who have benefited from opportunities — whether in education, business, public service, or professional life, must eventually confront a difficult question: What are we doing to create opportunities for others? At some point, gratitude must become responsibility. At some point, success must become service. At some point, the opportunities we received must be transformed into opportunities for others.

This conviction is what led my wife, Hilda, and I to establish the Umaru & Hilda Abu Foundation (UHAF). The Foundation was not born out of the belief that philanthropy alone can solve society’s problems. Nor was it born out of the illusion that one organisation can transform the lives of millions. Rather, it was born out of a simple belief: That every life changed begins with someone deciding to care enough to act. We believe that people matter. We believe that opportunity matters. And we believe that access can change the trajectory of a life. That belief has shaped our approach.

UHAF is not designed around handouts. It is designed around possibility.

The Foundation provides structured enterprise support, mentorship, business training, and leadership development for young entrepreneurs with viable businesses and demonstrated commitment. The support we provide is intentionally structured as a revolving model. Not because we wish to make life difficult for beneficiaries.

But because we believe in dignity, responsibility, accountability, and sustainability. The goal is not merely to support one entrepreneur. The goal is to create a system through which one success creates opportunities for another. And another. And another. In this way, today’s beneficiary becomes tomorrow’s enabler. That is how sustainable impact is created.

When the celebrations are over, and the photographs have been taken, and the speeches have faded into memory, I hope what remains is not the story of a man turning fifty. I hope what remains is a renewed commitment to creating opportunities for others. I hope what remains is the belief that one act of support can change a life.

As we unveil UHAF and support our first cohort of beneficiaries, I am reminded once again that the future is rarely transformed by grand speeches. It is transformed by practical acts of belief. A mentor who gives time. A teacher who encourages. An employer who opens a door. A friend who makes a recommendation. A professional who shares knowledge. A business leader who invests in potential. A citizen who decides to help someone rise. That is how societies move forward.

Not one policy at a time. Not one institution at a time. But one opportunity at a time.

As I mark fifty years of life, I do so with profound gratitude. Gratitude to God, whose grace has sustained me through every season. Gratitude to family, whose love and sacrifices continue to shape me. Gratitude to mentors, colleagues, friends, and countless others who have invested in my journey. But gratitude alone is not enough. Gratitude should move us to action. It should compel us to become for others what others have been for us.

We often ask what kind of country we will leave for the next generation. Perhaps the more important question is what kind of opportunities we will leave for them. Each of us can answer that question. By mentoring one person. By opening one door. By supporting one dream. By investing in one possibility. Because nations are ultimately transformed the same way lives are transformed: one opportunity at a time.

When the celebrations are over, and the photographs have been taken, and the speeches have faded into memory, I hope what remains is not the story of a man turning fifty. I hope what remains is a renewed commitment to creating opportunities for others. I hope what remains is the belief that one act of support can change a life.

And I hope what remains is the understanding that the greatest tribute we can pay those who carried us is to carry someone else.

Because if fifty years have taught me anything, it is this:

We are all beneficiaries of sacrifices we did not make alone. And the debt we owe the next generation is not merely to admire their potential. It is to help unlock it.

Umaru J Abu is a development practitioner, strategist and public sector reform specialist. He is co-founder of the Umaru & Hilda Abu Foundation (UHAF), an initiative dedicated to expanding opportunities for young entrepreneurs through enterprise support, mentorship, and leadership development.