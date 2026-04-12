They are one of Nigeria’s three largest ethnic groups (alongside the Hausa/Fulani and the Igbo), primarily located in South-West Nigeria (Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti states), and parts of Kwara and Kogi states, and the Diasporas across West Africa and globally. They number over 40 to 50 million people worldwide.

I wish to do a run on a topic that I naturally would have shied away from due to the fear of being accused of tribalism. I, however, feel a strong desire to do a series of articles on my ethnic group, the Yoruba people of Nigeria.

I will be touching on various aspects of what makes the Yoruba unique and special. In this run, I’m also employing the help of AI to do a more thorough analysis of the Yoruba people. Possibly, I will be doing a similar run on other major nationalities in Nigeria. If I don’t, I hope this will inspire others to do a similar write up about their tribes and ethnic groups.

I will be starting this article with a statement that even the Yorubas might disagree with. This is that the Yoruba people are the biggest single ethnic group in Nigeria. The fallacy of calling the Hausa-Fulani a nationality is a deception that does not exist. There is nothing like the Hausa-Fulani people, we only have the Hausa, and separately we have the Fulani.

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It is the political manipulation to try to give the North a greater significance that made political manipulators of history to join two major nationalities in the North together as one. Hence, making northern Hausa/Fulani look like the biggest group in Nigeria. It is wrong and the events of today in the North are proof that the Hausa people have begun to demand their distinctive rights. They no longer want to be associated with the Fulani as one group anymore. Deception and lies do not last forever.

Hence, the Yoruba is the biggest group in Nigeria, with 21 per cent of the population; while the Hausas are 19 per cent; Fulani, 11 per cent; and Igbo, 18 per cent. Of course, there are many smaller ethnicities in the northern part of Nigeria that people erroneously refer to as Hausa, whereas each one of them is its own distinctive nationality, tribe, and identity.

Having established the fact about the size of the Yoruba population and its place in the Nigerian nation, let me now advance into more specific facts about the people.

The Yoruba occupy one of the most influential and foundational positions in Nigeria. To understand Nigeria properly, politically, historically, culturally, and economically, you must understand the Yoruba. Here’s a clear, structured breakdown.

Who are the Yoruba?

They are one of Nigeria’s three largest ethnic groups (alongside the Hausa/Fulani and the Igbo), primarily located in South-West Nigeria (Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti states), and parts of Kwara and Kogi states, and the Diasporas across West Africa and globally. They number over 40 to 50 million people worldwide.

Historical Significance

Ancient Civilisation

The Yoruba have one of the most advanced pre-colonial civilisations in Africa.

Key centres:

Ile-Ife, regarded as the spiritual origin of the Yoruba people;

Oyo Empire, a powerful political and military empire.

The Oyo Empire was:

Highly organised,

Had checks and balances on kings,

It was influential across West Africa.

Early Contact with Europeans

Yoruba regions:

Had early exposure to Western education;

Embraced Christianity and literacy earlier than most regions.

This produced:

The first African elites;

Early lawyers, doctors, administrators.

Role in Colonial and Independence Era

Yoruba leaders were central to Nigeria’s formation:

Obafemi Awolowo, architect of modern Western Nigeria;

Herbert Macaulay, early nationalist;

Samuel Ajayi Crowther, first African Anglican bishop.

They helped shape:

Federalism;

Education policy;

Governance structure.

Political Importance

One of Nigeria’s “Big Three”

Nigeria’s power balance historically revolves around:

Hausa-Fulani (North);

Igbo (South-East);

Yoruba (South-West).

The Yoruba are kingmakers in national politics, with a strong political influence. Yoruba politicians have held major positions, including:

Olusegun Obasanjo, president (1999–2007);

Yemi Osinbajo, vice president (2015–2023);

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, current president.

Political Characteristics

Yoruba politics is often known for:

Ideological roots (Awolowo’s legacy);

Structured party systems;

Strategic alliances;

Relatively high political awareness among citizens.

Cultural Significance

Rich Cultural System

Yoruba culture is one of the most globally recognised African cultures.

Key elements:

Language (widely spoken);

Traditional religion (Ifá, Orisha system);

Kingship (Obas);

Festivals and ceremonies.

Global Cultural Influence

Through the transatlantic slave trade, Yoruba culture spread to:

Brazil (Candomblé)

Cuba (Santería)

Caribbean traditions

Yoruba spirituality is one of the most preserved African belief systems worldwide.

Arts and Intellectual Culture

Yoruba contributions include to:

Literature;

Theatre.

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigerian born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Ukraine