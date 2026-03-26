The state appears to require a more deliberate shift toward economic productivity and system-based governance…. It is on this basis that one can form a considered opinion. Among those currently emerging in the conversation, there is a strong feeling that Muideen Salako represents a candidate whose focus aligns most closely with the state’s most pressing need, which is building an economy that works for its people.

As the 2027 governorship race gathers momentum in Kwara State, the conversation must move beyond slogans and sentiment to something more concrete. Elections are ultimately about problems and solutions. The real question before Kwarans is not who is loudest or most visible, but who best understands the state’s realities and has a credible pathway to fixing them.

Kwara today presents a mixed picture. Under the leadership of AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, there have been visible efforts to improve governance. Urban road networks, particularly within Ilorin, have seen upgrades. There have been interventions in the education sector, attempts at improving transparency, and social programmes aimed at vulnerable groups. These are real achievements and should be acknowledged.

However, these gains sit alongside persistent and, in some cases, worsening structural problems. Rural insecurity continues to disrupt farming activities across several local government areas. Farmers still face threats that limit access to their land, which in turn affects food production and rural income. Youth unemployment remains widespread, with many young people caught between limited job opportunities and a growing cost of living. Outside major urban areas, infrastructure is still weak, with unreliable electricity, poor road access, and inconsistent water supply slowing down economic activity.

Healthcare remains fragile at the primary level, where many communities still lack adequate personnel and equipment. Education continues to produce graduates who are often not aligned with market needs, creating a cycle of unemployability. The state’s agricultural strength is largely untapped beyond subsistence and the sales of raw produce, while solid minerals remain underdeveloped as a serious economic driver.

New pressures are also emerging. The rising cost of living is squeezing households. Youth frustration is becoming more visible. The gap between urban and rural development is widening. Small businesses continue to struggle in an environment that does not fully support growth.

This is the context in which the 2027 election must be understood. It is not simply a political contest. It is a referendum on how to move from partial progress to full transformation.

Within this space, different candidates are beginning to define their priorities. Some are expected to run on continuity, arguing that the current trajectory only needs time to mature. Others will focus on unmet expectations, presenting themselves as corrective alternatives. There will also be candidates who rely on political structures and established networks.

But elections are rarely decided by broad promises. They are shaped by clarity. The candidate who defines the central problem most convincingly often gains the advantage.

One emerging perspective is that Kwara’s core challenge is economic at its foundation. The state produces but does not retain value. Farmers work but earn little. Youth seek jobs that do not exist. Economic activity is not structured in a way that creates sustainable growth.

It is within this framing that of all the obvious candidates in the field, only Muideen Salako appears to be positioning himself as a thoughtful solutions provider, in may reckoning. His argument is that without fixing the economic base, other reforms will continue to deliver limited results.

His own story is closely tied to this point-of-view. Born in Offa in 1963, he rose from modest beginnings, working as a motorcycle mechanic and later as a truck driver. Those early experiences shaped his understanding of hardship and opportunity. Over time, he built himself through education and enterprise, earning a PhD in Forensic Accounting and Audit, an MBA, and professional certifications in financial management.

Beyond academics, his leadership record spans multiple levels. He currently serves as Global President of the Offa Descendants Union, where he has been involved in community development and diaspora engagement. His role as former President of Rotary International District 9125 reflects experience within structured service systems that emphasise accountability and measurable impact. He has also served as chairman of the Governing Council of Edusoko University, Bida, and held leadership roles in cooperative and youth organisations. Politically, his involvement as director general of a national grassroots mobilisation platform shows exposure to large-scale organisation and engagement.

Taken together, this profile presents him not as a newcomer, but as someone who has operated across community, institutional, and political spaces over time.

What he brings into the race is a problem-solution approach built around economic restructuring. He links insecurity directly to economic decline, arguing that without safety in rural areas, agriculture cannot thrive. His proposed response includes a more coordinated, intelligence-driven security framework at the state level.

From there, he shifts to value creation. He advocates for agro-processing as a way to ensure that agricultural products generate higher income within the state, rather than leaving as raw materials. He extends this thinking to solid minerals, calling for a more organised system that attracts investment, while ensuring benefits for host communities.

His position on infrastructure focuses on functionality, ensuring that power, roads, and water systems actively support businesses. In education, he emphasises skills and productivity, rather than certificates alone. In governance, he stresses transparency and openness, arguing that public criticism should be part of improving leadership, rather than something to resist.

The broader field of candidates will offer different visions, and each will appeal to different segments of the electorate. Some will emphasise stability and continuity. Others will highlight political experience. A few will attempt to introduce technocratic ideas into governance.

Yet, when viewed against the scale of Kwara’s challenges, there is a growing sense that incremental change may not be sufficient. The state appears to require a more deliberate shift toward economic productivity and system-based governance.

It is on this basis that one can form a considered opinion. Among those currently emerging in the conversation, there is a strong feeling that Muideen Salako represents a candidate whose focus aligns most closely with the state’s most pressing need, which is building an economy that works for its people.

This does not suggest perfection, nor does it dismiss other contenders. It simply reflects an assessment of alignment between problem and proposed solution.

Kwara stands at a point where the next governor will inherit both progress and unfinished business. The choice before voters will be whether to continue on the current path, adjust it, or redefine it entirely.

In that decision lies the future of the state.

Abdul Alanamu writes from Ilorin, Kwara State.