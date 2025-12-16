Nigeria still has a chance — not because of its politics but because of its people. Not because of its institutions but because of its insistence. Not because everything is working but because something refuses to stop working: the spirit of a young generation that will not bow, will not break, will not surrender the promise of this nation to dysfunction… This is the generation that refuses to give up… And as long as it refuses, Nigeria will not be lost.

Nigeria weighs on the heart like an ancient city gate — leaning, creaking, weather-beaten, yet still standing by some strange mercy. And at the foot of that old gate stands a generation unlike any before it: bruised but breathing, tired but not finished, stretched yet still strangely hopeful. It is the generation that refuses to give up. It reminds me of the remnant in Elijah’s day — seven thousand who had not bowed, even when the nation seemed swallowed by dysfunction. Its resilience is not naïve optimism; it is a kind of faith that refuses to die, like the seed that still grows even when the ground is hard.

This generation was born into a country that promised more than it prepared. It inherited the ruins of broken systems, the echoes of unkept political vows, and the disappointments of elders who often meant well but built structures too weak for the weight of a complex nation. It grew up learning, like the Psalmist, to “sow in tears,” yet somehow it continues to “reap in joy” — small joys, fragile joys, but real joys nonetheless. Its creativity has become its survival instinct, its innovation its shield, its humour its coping mechanism. It bends, but does not break.

It is Joseph’s generation — favoured with potential, imprisoned by circumstances, yet somehow still dreaming in the dungeon. It carries visions bigger than its environment. It builds companies without power supply, designs futures with no institutional support, and keeps believing in tomorrow even when today feels like captivity. And just like Joseph, its relevance does not come from the throne but from the wisdom it cultivates in unlikely places. Nigeria’s breakthrough may not come from the palaces of politics but from its prisons of pressure — where young Nigerians are forced to innovate because failure is too expensive.

We underestimate what pressure has produced in this generation. The fire that was meant to consume it has refined it instead. Like the three Hebrew boys, it walks through furnaces — economic, social, emotional — and comes out without the smell of smoke. It has mastered the art of survival in a land where systems malfunction daily. It navigates insecurity, unemployment, inflation, institutional decay, and a thousand small frustrations, yet somehow manages to carry joy on its heads, like market women balancing baskets on rough roads.

This is the paradox of this generation: it laments, yet labours. It migrates, yet remains emotionally invested. It criticises the nation, yet prays for it in the secret places. It mocks the system with humour sharper than swords, yet dreams dreams, like Joel prophesied. Its hope is not blind. Its hope is bruised, but still alive — like a flicker of flame that refuses to die because heaven has not blown it out.

But even resilience has limits. Even the strongest remnant can grow weary. When a generation becomes exhausted, the danger is not rebellion but resignation. The most dangerous thing is not anger; it is apathy — the quiet decision to stop believing. That is the moment when nations lose their future without hearing any noise. Nigeria must not allow its young to slide into that valley. Hope must not be allowed to evaporate. “For hope deferred makes the heart sick,” and we have too many sick hearts already.

And yet, in all the tension and turbulence, I sense a prophetic stirring. Like the dry bones in Ezekiel’s valley, there is a rattling in the spirit of this generation. Something is assembling — bone to bone, idea to idea, tribe to tribe. Its groan is turning into strategy. Its lamentation is becoming leadership. Its frustration is becoming fuel. God often builds nations through remnants, not through ruling elites. David was in the field, not the palace. Moses was in Midian, not the Nile courts. Joseph was in prison, not in parliament. The pattern is clear: heaven’s revolutions often start on the margins.

Nigeria’s breakthrough may not originate from presidential speeches or party manifestos. It may rise from co-working spaces, digital hubs, prayer altars, university classrooms, and quiet conversations where young Nigerians decide that enough is enough. This is the generation that fixes small things, even when big things remain broken. It builds order in the personal lives of its members, even when the nation feels chaotic. It insists on excellence in a country that often rewards mediocrity. It breaks boundaries in music, technology, film, science, business, fashion, culture. It has taken Nigeria’s name to places where its politics could never take it.

But this generation cannot carry the nation alone. The elders must not stand aloof like Eli — watching a Samuel rise without offering guidance. Wisdom must flow downward, and strength must flow upward. Nigeria will need a partnership of ages: the old who know the path and the young who have the feet. The baton must be passed without bitterness, and the race must be run without rivalry.

This is the generation that refuses to give up. It comprises the Daniels who will not defile themselves with the corruption of Babylon. And the Esthers who come into national prominence “for such a time as this.” Its members are the Nehemiahs who look at broken walls and feel a holy burden to rebuild. And, the Davids who run toward Goliath while others negotiate fear.

Still, I believe deeply that this generation is a sign — that God has not finished with Nigeria. If God were done with a nation, He would stop sending it gifted sons and daughters. But look around: talent is everywhere. Creativity is overflowing. Solutions are emerging like streams in the desert. It is a sign — like the small cloud Elijah saw, the size of a man’s hand. It may be small, but it carries the promise of rain.

Nigeria still has a chance — not because of its politics but because of its people. Not because of its institutions but because of its insistence. Not because everything is working but because something refuses to stop working: the spirit of a young generation that will not bow, will not break, will not surrender the promise of this nation to dysfunction.

This is the generation that refuses to give up.

And as long as it refuses, Nigeria will not be lost.

