An elderly friend sent me a social media text stating that the book, Nigeria and Its Criminal

Justice System, authored by Mr Dele Farotimi, has attained the Best Sellers list on Amazon.

Trending heavily on social media and high in the public discourse was the dispute between Chief

Afe Babalola, a highly respected, accomplished senior lawyer, and Mr Farotimi, a well-known

and irrepressible human rights lawyer-activist. Farotimi was arrested by the police based on a

petition from Babalola alleging that the activist in the book, made defamatory statements about

him.

The social media surge of sympathy and support for Farotimi catapulted his previously obscure

book to a best seller’s status on Amazon.

What does it really mean to be on Amazon Best Sellers list? What are the implications and

significance?

Here is a summary of some information that may be of help.

Origin and Development of Bestsellers

The Bookman, a literary journal founded in the United States, was the first to employ the term

“best seller” to monitor and compile a list of the most popular books in the country. Established

in 1895, the journal exclusively published its best seller list until 1912, when the term began to

gain broader recognition and use.

Previously, numerous widely-read books enjoyed significant popularity, but their success was

only measured through anecdotal evidence, and lacked formal documentation.

The New York Times (NYT) from 1942 conferred greater prestige on the term when it started its

Best Sellers which the newspaper describes as “Authoritatively ranked list of books sold in the

United States sorted by format and genre.” NYT is reputed as the newspaper of record, and it is a

respected authority.

Many organisations, media and institutions also designate books as Best Sellers to indicate the

wide readership, sale or interest at a given time and within a certain category of the publication

or production.

Commercialisation and Ranking

Enter Amazon in 1995, the largest book store in the world with no shops or boundaries, but

strictly online. Not only did the new company turn the book market upside down, it also offers

real time rankings of its best sellers and updates them hourly. Its electronic-books (e-books) have

become a part of the list of rated publications.

A publication qualifies as a best seller on Amazon when it registers the highest sale or demand in

its niche within a specific time, usually an hour. The publication therefore may have commercial

success, and often the best seller title confers prestige, fame and recognition on the author.

A notable criticism is that a book that is rated as best seller on Amazon may not reflect literary

superiority or be deemed as a work of major importance over time. The label best seller is also

viewed primarily as a marketing tool for Amazon, above everything else.

Nevertheless, books that measure up to the ranking have significant demand, relatively. In certain

niches or categories, such as politics and non-fiction, the books that earn the label are most likely

noteworthy and impactful. Not all books ever reach best seller status.

Nigerian Writers

On Amazon, Nigerian authors that got to Bestseller include Chinua Achebe (Things Fall Apart),

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (Half of A Yellow Sun; Americanah; Purple Hibiscus), Oyinkan

Braithwaite (My Sister, The Serial Killer). While these authors have made important contribution

to literature, their works do not primarily focus on politics. Farotimi’s book addresses solely

politics and related issues, which makes its bestseller status an important milestone.

Wole Soyinka’s books, especially The Man Died and Prison Notes, have attracted popular and

intellectual interest and readership on politics and societal issue. The books have featured as best

sellers on several lists and forums.

Categories on Amazon

Farotimi’s book is a best seller under “Politics and Social Sciences” in the categories of Amazon.

An author wrote in a public domain: “I had a book that ranked #1 in (its) category on Amazon

for two full years. In the course of the 24 months which it sat in the #1 spot, it sold a grand total

of exactly… twelve copies. ONE copy sold, every other month, was enough to keep it on the #1

slot for two full years, because everyone else was selling fewer than one copy every three

months.”

The top selling categories of books on Amazon are Romance, Science Fiction, Fantasy, Self-

Help, Young Adult, Mystery/Thriller, Historical fiction, Business/Finance, Cookbooks,

Children’s Books, among others, and they are divided further into sub-categories. The listing is

dynamic and can change quickly, and the section has many sub-divisions.

Further Implications

Amazon Bestseller is a positive indicator and can boost visibility, but it does not mean that the

author earns money significantly from the spike in sales. Reason?

The increase in sales may be very little and bring in little money. Also, even when sales are high,

authors and writers generally get only a fraction of the sales as royalties. Books on politics are

not in high demand worldwide.

In the ongoing back and forth between Babalola and Farotimi, the best seller issue has several

implications, and should be understood within its appropriate context.

Bunmi Makinwa is the CEO of AUNIQUEI Communication for Leadership.

