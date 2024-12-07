Obiora Udechukwu, Nigerian painter and poet, poetised: “We were once poor but wealthy We are now rich but poor… We were once poor but rich We are rich but poor… Better to be mad and free Than to be rich and blind… We were once poor but happy We are now rich but hungry… Stealing gave them the eagle feather Robbery gave them the ankle-string Killing gave them their carved stools We were once naked but alive We are now clothed but corpses.”

Udechukwu’s poem is a condensed history and political economy of poverty in Nigeria. Nay, Africa! It tells us that poverty is primarily political, before anything else whether financial, economic, social, or ecological. The poem is equally a cry for freedom and social justice.

To The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank (WB) poverty is: “pronounced deprivation in well-being”; and “an unacceptable deprivation in human well-being that can comprise both psychological and social deprivation”. And people living in extreme poverty are those “fraction of the population living with less than $2.15”.

Nigerians perception of poverty is material and spiritual. Edo people believe poverty is: “a severe affliction, worse than slavery”; “more painful than thirst”; “a troublesome companion”; “brings shame”; “leads to suffering”; and is “hunger’s companion”.

For the Ijaw people, poverty is: “a bad friend, it brings hardship and suffering”; “a heavy burden, it weighs heavily on the heart”; “a stubborn weed, it keeps growing back”; and “a cycle, it keeps repeating itself”!

The Effik people concur, saying poverty is not only “a bad friend”; and “a heavy load”; but also “a bitter experience”. The Nupe people equally agree. Poverty, they say, is a: “heavy burden”; “bad thing”; and that wherever: “Poverty enters, it brings hardship and suffering”.

For the Yoruba people, poverty is: “A child’s enemy. Like a child’s cry, it never ceases Like a woman’s sorrow, it never ends Bitter and painful” They add that: “Wealth is transient, like a morning dew” while: “Suffering is poverty’s twin”. They sing: “The poor person The needy one Has no rest, has no peace Their wealth is little, their hunger is much The poor person, the needy one.” For them: “Poverty is a test of character”; and “Wealth is temporary, but dignity forever”. Therefore, spiritually afflicted and inflicted, poverty must be tackled spiritually – through Ifa divination; seeking the blessings of the ancestors help prevent poverty and influence wealth. Prayers, charity, support, generosity and compassion towards the needy helps tackle poverty caused by spiritual forces.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

But poverty caused by laziness can only be tackled through hard work, intelligence and daring. Which is why the Yoruba say: “Hard work is wealth’s foundation”; “Agriculture is wealth’s backbone”; and: “Wisdom is wealth’s companion”.

For the Hausa people, poverty: “Oppresses one Makes one cry Is the poor person’s sorrow And is painful and difficult It is hunchbacked, narrow-chested, sweat-stained, and dirty thing Poverty ages the young, destroys the beautiful, belittles the good, finishes the elders, and suffer and disgraces its victims. “

A popular Hausa song goes thus: “If (poverty) follows a young man it ages him He wits and becomes bent like a hook. If poverty follows an old man it finishes him He becomes emancipated, thin like a bow string If a good man becomes impoverished people consider that He is coveted to evil ways, one without trust in his heart. If a generous man becomes impoverished people say: He gives no presents, not even the fruit of the kokiya (strychos spinosa) A poor man will not speak in the assembly. Indeed, his speech is only in his heart. If he does speak the truth that is in his heart then people say to him: You are lying. We do not accept it…”

The song continues: “The anger of a poor man is a thing of amusement The anger of the poor man is a thing of amusement His anger and happiness are the same. The poor man does not have a friend. Indeed who would seek the friendship of the son of a bastard. There is no one who cares for the poor man except ALLAH Who created the poor man in such severe trouble… The daughter of the poor man may be beautiful But in the opinion of all she is without beauty People say: She is short and has a protruding navel. She has a bald head and indeed her cheeks gives her the appearance of the daughter of the tumfafiya (swallott-wort) tree. She has bow legs and between her sunken eyes there is a deep hollow. Her mouth is long like the trunk of a tree…. If the poor man’s daughter is dark-skinned people say: She is ugly. Listen! If she is light-skinned people say She is ugly. Her whiteness of her skin is excessive So much so that you would think she is an albino. If she is short in stature then people say: There is no beauty. She is squat like makaya (hystrix cristata senegalica) If she is tall then people say: She is no beauty. Look! Fatalwa(gobin or ghost)! Her height is excessive”

Yet, the Hausa believe that while poverty is a trial from ALLMIGHTY GOD, it could as well be a consequence of disobedience to the commands of ALLAH. Therefore, obedience to ALLAH, prayers, charity, hard work, amongst others, are the antidote to poverty.

The Edo believe that while: “Poverty is not a curse”, “Spiritual imbalance leads to poverty”; and: “Lack of ancestors’ blessings causes poverty”. They insist that: “Good character conquers poverty Community support alleviates poverty Shared burden reduces poverty”.

Igbo people, on the other hand, believe that: “Poverty can be a curse”, but: “Wealth does not make a man”, and “Wealth is not the man, the man is not wealth” They imply amongst other things that: “The hustling and jostling is for our daily bread, but it is the LORD that makes people rich”.

Therefore, the future must be planned through individual and collective efforts. For: “He who does not plan for his future will not have wealth Wealth that is not managed will not yield wealth He who does take care of his brother will be reduced to poverty He who does not take care of his brother will not take care of himself If you tell a poor person what it takes to be rich, he accepts his status”.

Traditionally, anything that belittles and bastardises our connectivity, materiality, spirituality (not religiousity), humanity, and humanism pauperises; makes us poverty victims.

The solution to poverty, therefore, is not to temporarily feed a poverty-stricken people, but to provide: qualitative education; healthcare; apprenticeship and skill training; land for agriculture; and economic opportunities, including agriculture, industry, trade and commerce. For, as the Yoruba say: “When food is no longer a factor in keeping people poor, poverty is no longer a factor”.

Poverty alleviation and eradication demands, first and foremost, that we look inwards and embark on the poverty alleviation and eradication programmes for ourselves and by ourselves. External support might help, but we must initiate it, own it, and drive it ourselves.

What our traditional perception, significance and solutions to poverty are pointing to and demanding is that government at all levels, implement Chapter Two of the 1999 Nigerian constitution which makes peoples’ welfare, a priority.

Ahmed Aminu-Ramatu Yusuf worked as deputy director, Cabinet Affairs Office, The Presidency, and retired as General Manager (Administration), Nigerian Meteorological Agency, (NiMet). Email: aaramatuyusuf@yahoo.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

