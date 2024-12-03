The recent announcement by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund — TETFund — to end overseas scholarships for Nigerian university staff starting January 2025 has sparked critical discourse. Among the reasons cited for this decision are the challenges posed by the high exchange rate between the naira and the dollar, as well as the issue of scholars absconding after completing their training abroad. Although these concerns are valid, the proposed solution — focusing on local training — misses the mark and risks perpetuating systemic problems in Nigeria’s educational and economic ecosystems. This policy is emblematic of what can be described as “barking up the wrong tree,” a recurring Nigerian approach that tackles symptoms rather than root causes. If this trajectory is maintained, Nigeria risks continuing a cycle of underdevelopment that future generations will inherit. A more nuanced and forward-thinking solution is required to address the underlying issues and ensure that the country does not only retain its talents but also becomes a magnet for global expertise.

TETFund’s decision assumes that training scholars locally will curtail their ability to leave the country, thereby solving the “brain drain” problem. But this is a flawed premise. It disregards the reality that talented persons, regardless of where they are trained, will always find opportunities abroad if conditions at home remain unfavorable. The example of a friend who recently transitioned from a PhD at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, to a postdoctoral position at Arizona State University, or another who secured a position at University of the Free State, South Africa, after completing a PhD at the University of Ilorin, exemplifies this point. Good scholars are inherently competitive and adaptable. They can leverage local qualifications to access global opportunities. Denying them overseas scholarships does not eliminate the problem of abscondment, but it merely shifts the pathway. Still, the global academic community actively seeks talent, and scholars who excel will always find avenues to pursue their ambitions elsewhere.

This is not the first time Nigeria has attempted to restrict international scholarships. During the General Buhari military era, the government implemented a similar policy, limiting funding for overseas education in favor of local training. Yet, this did little to prevent scholars from seeking opportunities abroad or retaining them post-training. Those policies neither addressed the systemic issues that drive talent away nor incentivized scholars to return and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s development. A scholar’s decision to stay or leave is primarily influenced by the conditions they encounter upon their return. If economic, professional, and social incentives do not align with their aspirations and the standard of living they experienced abroad, their departure becomes inevitable. This is a recurring challenge that requires addressing fundamental issues within the country, not merely changing training locations.

Incentives are the key to attracting and retaining talent, as seen in institutions like the American University of Nigeria — AUN — in Yola. Despite being located in the same city as a public university, AUN consistently attracts foreign academics and professionals, thanks to competitive salaries, superior working conditions, and robust institutional support. This contrasts starkly with public universities, where conditions often fail to meet the basic expectations of both local and international scholars. This exemplifies the critical role incentives play in retaining talent. It is not about nationality but about creating an environment where professionals feel valued, supported, and adequately compensated. If non-Nigerians are willing to work in Nigeria under the right conditions, why should Nigerians need to be coerced into staying?

The ultimate solution lies not in restricting opportunities but in transforming the home front. Scholars do not abscond simply because they are trained abroad. They leave because Nigeria fails to offer them a viable future. If the government genuinely wants to address this issue, it must focus on making Nigeria an attractive destination for talent, both local and international. This involves improving the state of public universities by investing in infrastructure, ensuring competitive remuneration for academic staff, and fostering an environment conducive to research and innovation. It also requires addressing broader systemic issues such as economic instability, insecurity, and inadequate healthcare and housing systems. Only then can Nigeria hope to retain its best and brightest while also attracting global talent.

If Nigeria continues along the path of restricting overseas scholarships without addressing the fundamental issues, the country stands to lose on multiple fronts. First, talented persons will still find their way abroad through other means, such as external scholarships and professional opportunities. This will result in the continued depletion of Nigeria’s intellectual capital. Second, by stifling overseas training, the country risks limiting the global exposure and expertise of its academic community. Scholars trained abroad often bring back valuable networks, cutting-edge knowledge, and innovative practices that benefit their home institutions. Denying them this exposure will weaken the overall quality of Nigerian universities. Finally, the policy could further erode trust in government initiatives. Scholars and academics who feel unsupported and undervalued are less likely to engage constructively with policies aimed at improving the educational sector. This creates a vicious cycle of discontent and disengagement, undermining efforts to build a robust academic community.

Addressing the challenges posed by TETFund’s decision to halt overseas scholarships requires a comprehensive rethinking of the policies that govern talent development and retention in Nigeria. The solution lies in fostering an environment that makes staying and contributing to the nation’s growth more attractive than seeking opportunities abroad. This involves creating well-equipped and functional research facilities, competitive salaries, and professional growth opportunities in Nigerian universities. When scholars return from training abroad to find modern laboratories and the resources necessary for cutting-edge research, they are more likely to stay and build their careers at home. But the government must also address the broader economic and social factors that influence the decision to leave. Stable electricity, improved healthcare, and robust security are fundamental to creating a livable environment that attracts not just scholars but professionals across various fields.

An academic or researcher returning to Nigeria should feel confident that their basic needs and those of their family will be met without undue hardship. At the institutional level, it is essential to ensure transparency and meritocracy in the recruitment and promotion processes within Nigerian universities. Talented persons are more likely to remain in an environment where their contributions are recognized and rewarded based on merit, rather than being overshadowed by favoritism or bureaucratic inefficiencies. Fostering international collaborations can also play a crucial role. Through the creation of partnerships with global institutions, Nigerian universities can expose their staff to international best practices without requiring them to leave the country permanently. Joint research programs, visiting professorships, and exchange initiatives allow scholars to benefit from global expertise while still contributing to their home institutions. These reforms are not only about stemming brain drain but also about positioning Nigeria as a hub for academic excellence. If the root causes of scholar migration are addressed, we can build a competitive academic environment, and the country can transform its institutions into centers of innovation that attract and retain talent from across the globe.

The decision to end TETFund’s overseas scholarships is a symptom of a deeper problem, and restricting opportunities will not stem the tide of talent leaving Nigeria. It will only exacerbate the challenges faced by an already struggling educational system. Instead of closing doors, the government must focus on opening new ones, by creating an environment that values and rewards excellence, both at home and abroad. If Nigeria can address the root causes of brain drain as an investment in the future of its citizens, the country can position itself as a global leader in education and innovation. The choice before us is clear—we can either continue down the path of short-term, reactionary policies, or we can take bold steps to build a system that empowers scholars, strengthens institutions, and secures a brighter future for generations to come. Let us choose progress.

Mohammed Dahiru Aminu (mohd.aminu@gmail.com) wrote from Abuja, Nigeria.

