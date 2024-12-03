Our main source of worry as always should be on whether the refinery is able to produce, allows for lifting and distribution such that the prices of oil will crash. This aligns with Osifo’s statement that, “We should reduce the concentration on what the processes are but look at the products that come out.”

As more experts continue to present their views on the running of the Port Harcourt refinery, more opportunities to cursorily analyse their contributions have continued to stare us in the face.

We should recall that some Nigerians have recently questioned the status of the refinery after reports emerged in different quarters that production in it has not started as earlier announced.

Nigerian oil giant, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL) had earlier announced the takeoff of the Port Harcourt Refinery which was greeted with widespread excitement in the hope that the development would force down the prices of oil in the market.

However, the celebration by Nigerians was short-lived with reports alleging that production was not going on in the refinery as claimed.

But many oil experts have recently made clarifications on the status of the refinery.

On Sunday, the Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers (NSChE) insisted that the Refinery, contrary to some emerging reports, is still operational and has continued to refine petroleum products. Mr Tony Ogbuigwe, the National President of NSChE insisted that the refinery is fully operational, dismissing reports that it had halted production.

Ogbuigwe said, “I’m here as a professional and as the president of Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers. The truth of the matter is that the Area 5 of the Port Harcourt refinery is running and it is indeed running. Port Harcourt refinery has two parts. There is the old refinery and the new refinery. The old refinery is the one that has been brought back to operation. It is running. We can confirm that it is running. We have made contact with our colleagues; professional chemical engineers who are on the ground and they have confirmed that the refinery is indeed running,” he said.

Similarly, in an interview on Arise TV Monday night, Comrade Festus Osifo, President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) said the refinery has indeed commenced operation in full force.

Osifo, however, gave a few limitations in the production processes. He was also quick to say that the blending process was normal globally as no refinery can produce with a single Crude Distillation Unit (CDU).

He said, “Really, from our checks, Port Harcourt refinery is actually working. But let me explain this. In petroleum product production, you take the crude and you pass the crude into what they call the CDU (Crude Distillating Unit). So, it is actually that unit that is going to bring different products. That unit today, as we speak, is working. When you pass the crude into CDU, it is going to give you what we call Kerosene, DPK, it is going to give you what we call ATK (Aviation fuel) it’s going to give you DPO (Diesel). It’s also going to give you naphtha. That is that distillating unit. That unit is working.

“What that means is that when you pass crude into that unit, you will have these products, but the old Port Harcourt refinery was not designed to produce aviation fuel. So you are going to have these three principal products – the Naphtha, the AGO, as well as the DPK. So normally, that Naphtha, you are going to pass it to this unit called the Reformat Unit. As we speak today, that reformat unit is not actually working. We must disclose this to Nigerians. What is now happening at the moment is that you are going to now take that Naphtha and merge with Crack-C5. It will now be blended with Naphtha and some other processes take place and now gives us PMS.

“What Nigerians should be interested in today is that: is Port Harcourt refinery producing AGO? The answer is yes. Is the old Port Harcourt refinery producing Kerosene? The answer is yes. Is it producing PMS today? The answer is yes.”

From the revelation by Osifo and other experts, it appears sufficient enough that the refinery is indeed operational.

Osifo, while dissecting the processes made it clear that no refinery can produce clean PMS without some form of blending here and there. This clarifications further cleared the doubts expressed by some Nigerians about the news that blending was being done in Indorama by the refinery. It implies that blending is part of the process that must ensure clean and unadulterated petroleum products and shouldn’t be put to question or used as one of the criteria to check the capacity and the status of the revived refinery.

Listening to both experts: Mr Ogbuigwe and Mr Osifo, the similarities in their discussions on the functionality of the refinery cannot be questioned.

The clarifications clearly questioned why Nigerians should be interested in the process of refining as against beaming their searchlight on the lifting and distribution of unadulterated petrol across the country.

Our main source of worry as always should be on whether the refinery is able to produce, allows for lifting and distribution such that the prices of oil will crash. This aligns with Osifo’s statement that, “We should reduce the concentration on what the processes are but look at the products that come out.”

It’s high time the conversation becomes more positive in order to encourage the NNPCL in its effort to reposition the oil sector.

John Ameh, an economic analyst, writes from Abuja.

