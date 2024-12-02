Whichever way one tends to look at the situation, the onus falls on NNPCL to prove a point in a couple of days by making the product available to Nigerians in abundance in order to force down the price of oil.

The controversy trailing the revival and the official take-off of the Port Harcourt refinery has become a source of worry to well-meaning Nigerians who are left in oblivion on the true state of things.

We can recall that a cheerful news had emerged that the refinery had resumed oil production and that tankers had commenced lifting of refined products.

President Tinubu, while commending the Nigerian Petroleum company Ltd, NNPCL, had charged them to also work towards the revival of Warri and Kaduna refineries.

But the good news only lasted for a few days as another report soon emerged that the refinery had halted production. The report has since become a subject of controversy with claims and counter-claims on the true situation of the refinery.

But the Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers (NSChE), on Sunday morning had insisted that the Port Harcourt Refinery, contrary to some emerging reports, is still operational and has continued to refine petroleum products.

This was an in an interview on Arise TV Sunday morning when Mr Tony Ogbuigwe, the National President of NSChE insisted that the refinery is fully operational, dismissing an earlier report that it had halted production.

In his clarifications on the matter, Ogbuigwe said, “ I’m here as a professional and as the president of Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers. The truth of the matter is that the Area 5 of the Port Harcourt refinery is running and it is indeed running. Port Harcourt refinery has two parts. There is the old refinery and the new refinery. The old refinery is the one that has been brought back to operation. It is running. We can confirm that it is running. We have made contact with our colleagues; professional chemical engineers who are on the ground and they have confirmed that the refinery is indeed running.”

From his presentation as a professional, it seems as though some individuals have ganged up to discredit the effort of the Nigerian government and the NNPCL.

Having stated clearly that the products are being produced from the old refinery and those products are being blended to give PMS, room appear to have been created for individuals who are still in doubt to verify the claims.

The interview presents Mr Ogbuigwe as a professional and unbiased umpire when he reeled out the stages of production similar to that of the Dangote refinery.

According to him, the Dangote refinery went through stages upon its takeoff, the same way the Port Harcourt refinery is going through similar stages.

He said, “It’s exactly the same thing that is happening in Port Harcourt refinery. Crude oil comes into a refinery and goes into what is called crude distillation unit. There, there is the distillation column and products come out from the column at various levels. From the top is gas, which will eventually give you cooking gas. And then the next level is light naphtha or straight run gasoline, as some will call it, and then the next level is heavy naphtha, and then kerosene and then diesel and then fuel oil which is from the the bottom of the column. These are the straight products that come from the column but they go for further processing in different parts of the refinery.”

His claim that the Area 5 was truly commissioned and the main column, the crude distillation unit, has been commissioned as well align completely with the NNPCL claim. He also observed that heavy naphtha which should go into the catalytic reforming unit (the CR unit) is not yet on stream.

Ogbuigwe was emphatic when he listed products being churned out to include light naphtha, heavy naphtha, Kerosene, light gas oil, and fuel oil. This has further created room for those with other proofs contrary to his claims to come forward. His dismissal of the widespread reports that PMS is mixed with naphtha and supplied to Nigerians from the refinery clearly shows that what is being brought in was just Crack C-5, a by-product from the Eleme petrol chemical processes.

As he put it, “That is a high octane stock that is blended with the light naphtha to give you the 1991 run for PMS.”

From a critical and objective position, one wishes to align with the conclusions of the petrol-chemical expert that the refinery is currently operating between 60-70 per cent and that they are ramping up towards 90 percent.

Whichever way one tends to look at the situation, the onus falls on NNPCL to prove a point in a couple of days by making the product available to Nigerians in abundance in order to force down the price of oil.

Adoyi Michael, an oil expert writes from Abuja, Nigeria.

