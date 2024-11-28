The inauguration of the American Space at the American University of Nigeria (AUN) in Yola, Adamawa State, marks a significant milestone in the institution’s journey. This event perfectly captures the essence of a harmonious blend between American educational ideals and Nigerian cultural vibrancy. Established with the support of the United States Embassy, the American Space will serve as a hub for fostering educational growth, cultural exchange, and intellectual exploration.

In a landmark speech that drew thunderous applause at the 2016 Commencement Ceremony, Class Speaker Ms Maryam Lawan described AUN as “America’s seed planted on Nigerian soil.” In ways that transcend labels, Ms Maryam’s imaginative metaphor powerfully connects the mission of the American University of Nigeria, Africa’s premier development university to the core values of the nation that packs the most potent global influence in the 21st century. On Monday, 25 November, the United States Embassy officially commissioned the American Space at AUN, marking the strengthening of a cordial bond that exists between the Great Nation and the ambitious University in Yola, whose intellectual identity it embodies, while enhancing the intellectual and cultural connection between country and college.

Professor DeWayne Frazier, president of AUN; Mr Lee McManis, Public Diplomacy Counsellor in the US Mission in Nigeria; and Ms Victoria Cooke, foreign service officer at the US State Department, reiterated this at the commissioning ceremony.

The United States Space in Yola is a tastefully furnished, digitalised resource centre located on the first floor of the AUN e-Library and resource building. Equipped with brand-new laptops, and educational and informational materials, it will easily become a comfortable workstation for Nigerians, especially the youth thirsting for information about learning opportunities in the most important country in the world. From the American Space at AUN, it would be much easier for people in Adamawa State and the North-East region to gain information on education, student exchange programmes, scholarships, grants, and access to over 500 tertiary institutions in the US. The American Space can be vital in bridging cultural divides and promoting mutual understanding. These centres can provide platforms for the exchange of ideas, the showcasing of American art and literature, and the facilitation of educational programmes that expose local populations to the American culture.

The opening of an American Space in the only American University in Nigeria is long overdue, many would say, but the US Mission in Nigeria was saving the best for the last. There are about 26 American Spaces in Nigeria, with 10 located in the north. The American Space at the American University of Nigeria, however, does not merely add up the numbers; in Nigerian lingo, it does not stand on existing protocol. In reality, America’s cultural and educational heart beats in Yola. It has been beating since 2005 when the first batch of students was admitted into the University. As the only American University in Nigeria, AUN represents the best of American education and opportunities for young people seeking to expand their horizons and participate actively in the global knowledge economy.

And for the University Community, the event could not be more significant. On 25th November, the AUN Community celebrates the birthday of its founder, His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Alhaji Atiku’s vision is to provide Nigerian and African youth with a transformative education that equips them with entrepreneurial skills and social networks. His experience with American Peace Corps teachers in the 1960s shaped his approach to learning, leading to the establishment of the AUN. By opening the American Space in Yola on his birthday, a day of great symbolic importance in Adamawa State and the University Community, the US Mission in Nigeria has connected the dots and recognized the power of the vision of the Wazirin Adamawa.

It is a connection emphasised by the President DeWayne Frazier. In a widely-shared article published in Premium Times, “Why an American Style Education in Nigeria”, Professor Frazier underscored the merits of American style liberal arts education in a country like Nigeria with a huge youth population and low development indices. “As an educator looking to slow down the “brain drain” from Africa, there has never been a more critical time in Nigeria’s history to have a quality education that attracts and keeps the country’s brightest young people at home”, the president wrote. American liberal arts education aims to equip students with critical thinking, communication, cultural competence, and transferable skills for a well-rounded education. Dr Frazier hopes the American Space in Yola will provide opportunities for students to apply for exchange programmes and graduate programmes in the US, and provide a platform for online lectures with American and global liberal arts scholars.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The American Space at AUN, Yola, rightly located on the first floor of the Dr Robert Pastor e-library and resource centre, has justifiably earned the right to host the US cultural window. The award-winning digital library serves as the hub of the University community’s learning, public diplomacy, research and global exchange.

It is highly debatable if any university in Nigeria, public or private, has hosted more United States diplomats and influential personalities than the Robert Pastor e-library. Opened in March 2014 and named after the redoubtable intellectual diplomat and close associate of the founder of the University, HE Atiku Abubakar. Dr Pastor, who served President Jimmy Carter as National Security Adviser, was in the pioneer AUN Board of Trustees alongside former US Defence Secretary and President of the World Bank, Mr Robert McNamara, as well as the late anti-Apartheid icon and Nobel Prize winner, Archbishop Desmond Tutu. In 2014, the library hosted the then US ambassador to Nigeria, Mr James F Entwistle, who addressed a world press conference on the top floor, and did not hold back on what he thought of AUN’s academic excellence and how the university has impacted its community as a Development University.

The same library has also hosted Dr Samantha Powers, currently President Biden’s USAID administrator, who visited in her capacity as President Obama’s ambassador to the United Nations, in 2015. The library had previously provided classrooms for the Chibok Girls at AUN, and at the peak of the Boko Haram insurgency, hosted two back-to-back sessions of Peace Journalism workshops for media professionals in Adamawa State, the North-East region, Abuja and Lagos.

It is on record that AUN’s award-winning e-library has since hosted the most number of American intellectuals, diplomats, and civil rights leaders who have made a huge impact at lecture circuits in AUN. AUN’s American Founders Day Keynote Speakers have included Dr Steven Titus, JD, President Emeritus of Iowa Wesleyan University (2023); Mr Joe Parkinson, Africa Bureau Chief, The Wall Street Journal (2017); Professor William Bertrand, Tulane University (2014); and Dr Win Thompson, President American University, Sharjah (2008).

American Commencement Keynote Speakers have been Ms Mary Beth Leonard – USA Ambassador to Nigeria (2022), Ambassador John Simon (2014), Ms Charlayne Hunter-Gault (2013), and Dr Robert Pastor – USA (2012). Past Atiku Center Lecture Speakers from the United States have included Mr Aaron S Williams, a former Peace Corps Director under President Obama, who spoke on “A Life of Service: What Does It Mean?” (2022), and Dr Carl Leven and Mr Matthew T Page, experts on Nigeria, who spoke on “Improving US Anti-Corruption Policy in Nigeria” (2016).

The inauguration of the American Space at the American University of Nigeria (AUN) in Yola, Adamawa State, marks a significant milestone in the institution’s journey. This event perfectly captures the essence of a harmonious blend between American educational ideals and Nigerian cultural vibrancy. Established with the support of the United States Embassy, the American Space will serve as a hub for fostering educational growth, cultural exchange, and intellectual exploration.

The American Space offers a range of valuable programmes and resources, including: Educational Advising – guidance and support for those aspiring to study in the US; workshops – covering diverse topics from career skills to English language learning, classes and clubs; introducing new technologies; 21st-century digital skills, and academic resources; as well as films, discussions, and lectures – engaging events on entrepreneurship, leadership, current events, and international affairs.

Hosting the American Space in Yola enhances AUN’s mission as a “development university,” ensuring that students are equipped with the knowledge and skills to address real challenges and develop sustainable solutions. The American Space not only reinforces the bond between the U.S. and AUN but also underscores the university’s commitment to promoting education and community development. The larger Adamawa Community was represented at the opening ceremony, with traditional, religious, youth leaders and community based organisations taking turns to eulogise AUN’s commitment to community development and diversity, and the US mission in Nigeria for providing the resources.

The opening of the American Space is also testament to the enduring partnership between the United States and the American University of Nigeria, fostering a shared vision of progress, innovation, and educational excellence. This collaborative effort resonates as a perfect symphony of shared values and goals, creating a brighter future for students and the community at large. Living up to its mission as a Development University, this milestone reflects AUN’s commitment to fostering an environment where diverse ideas and influences converge to create impactful educational experiences.

Daniel Okereke is the interim registrar/VP, Administration at the American University of Nigeria (AUN). Email: dan.okereke@aun.edu.ng

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

