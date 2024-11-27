She should serve as an inspiring leader and advocate to elevate women’s voices and leadership roles. Women’s rights awareness is also essential in promoting education on gender equality and social justice through campaigns and outreach. Her leadership is expected to bring transformative change, improving the status and opportunities for women across Nigeria.

Honourable Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim’s appointment as Minister of Women Affairs signals a new chapter for a ministry that has struggled to fulfil its potential in recent years. With unwavering determination, she is poised to bridge the gender gap, empower women, and ensure the protection of their rights.

Under Sulaiman-Ibrahim’s leadership, the Ministry is very hopefully set for a significant turnaround, as she prioritises the effective implementation of policies designed to protect women and enhance guidelines on child protection. Her vision includes a comprehensive effort to prevent abuse, trafficking, and exploitation.

Almost immediately upon taking office, Sulaiman-Ibrahim expressed deep concern regarding the detention of 119 minors who were arrested during the #EndBadGovernance protests in Kano and Kaduna States on 3 August. Her proactive approach included a late-night visit to the detention facility, where she engaged directly with the children, demonstrating her deep care as she offered comfort, listened to their concerns, and reassured them of her commitment to their well-being.

In her quest for swift justice and the safety of the minors, Sulaiman-Ibrahim initiated discussions with relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Justice, the judiciary, and correctional institutions. Her efforts quickly bore fruit, with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu directing the Attorney-General of the Federation to expedite the review of the minors’ cases. The processes afterward were seemless, especially with the endorsement of the Presidency. The court subsequently ordered their unconditional release.

With optimism regarding the advancement made, the Minister confidently stated that justice would prevail in accordance with the Ministry’s commitment to the rule of law and child protection principles.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim’s history of excellence in various endeavours distinctly positions her for this role. While still in her 20s, she earned two master’s degrees and gained experience at the NNPC Kaduna zonal office and the Abuja Geographic Information Systems (AGIS). A dedicated advocate for women’s empowerment, she co-founded the BumbleeBee Civic Initiative, which focuses on nurturing and mentoring politically inclined women. This platform has inspired many women to engage in governance, equipping them with the tools to challenge societal barriers.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The Plateau State-born politician previously served as the Director General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Nigeria’s key agency for combating human trafficking. During her tenure, she established vital partnerships with international organisations and focused on empowering survivors. Understanding that the majority of trafficking victims are women and girls, she advocated for policies prioritising their rehabilitation and reintegration into society. Her initiatives provided survivors with access to counseling, vocational training, and financial support, enabling them to rebuild their lives with dignity.

In September 2019, she was appointed to the Nasarawa State Economic Advisory Council, where she contributed to strategies recognising the critical role of women in sustainable development. In June 2021, she became the Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI). This humanitarian organisation focuses on upholding the rights of vulnerable populations, particularly women and children.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim promoted healthcare, education, and economic opportunities tailored to their unique needs while collaborating with other governmental bodies to maximise protection and support. She used her position in enhancing the protection of vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities.

Her efforts resulted in several projects empowering female entrepreneurs in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps, fostering self-reliance and reducing dependence on aid. In addition, she forged partnerships with international bodies such as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), demonstrating her ability to navigate complex bureaucratic systems while advocating for displaced women.

As the first female Minister of State for Police Affairs, Sulaiman-Ibrahim worked closely with law enforcement to identify and address the pressing security challenges faced by Nigerian women. She spearheaded the Renewed Hope Police Reform programme, aimed at improving internal security. Her tenure included supporting the rapid establishment of the National Criminal Data Fusion Centre for the Nigeria Police Force and launching the Young and Secure Project to foster relationships between the youth and the police.

The appointment of Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim brings renewed hope for addressing the challenges facing Nigerian women. Key focus areas for her anticipated impact include economic empowerment programmes to enhance women’s entrepreneurship, education, and skill development.

On combating gender-based violence, the minister should work towards strengthening laws and policies to tackle domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking.

Similarly on health and well-being, the Ministry should improve access to healthcare, with a focus on reproductive and maternal health.

She should serve as an inspiring leader and advocate to elevate women’s voices and leadership roles. Women’s rights awareness is also essential in promoting education on gender equality and social justice through campaigns and outreach. Her leadership is expected to bring transformative change, improving the status and opportunities for women across Nigeria.

Hon. Sulaiman-Ibrahim’s appointment as Minister of Women Affairs is an acknowledgment of her significant contributions through dedication, hard work, and patriotism. With her exemplary track record, it is expected that her leadership will tackle the multifaceted challenges facing women in Nigeria — from gender-based violence to discriminationc— while ensuring the protection and dignity of every child.

Rahma Oladosu writes from Abuja.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

