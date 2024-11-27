Public-private partnerships will be critical in establishing a robust ecosystem where women are empowered and equipped to apply their digital skills in meaningful, impactful ways. The successful integration of women into the digital economy will undoubtedly enrich Nigeria as a whole, fostering a more diversified and resilient economy that mirrors the full potential of its population.

In a landmark initiative, the Renewed Hope Initiative, in partnership with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), recently launched an empowering ICT training programme specifically designed for women. This initiative aims not only to enhance productivity but also to address the pressing digital gender gap in Nigeria.

At the closing ceremony, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu underscored the significance of this training, reiterating its vital role in bridging the digital divide. She articulated a powerful message about digital literacy as a transformative force — equipping women with essential ICT skills not only opens new avenues for personal and professional growth but also empowers them to make substantial contributions to Nigeria’s burgeoning digital economy.

This initiative to train 252 women in ICT is a tangible step towards elevating Nigerian women through digital education. Recognising technology as a gateway to social and economic empowerment, the programme is a significant stride toward leveling the playing field in an increasingly digital world.

The First Lady’s involvement amplifies NITDA’s core mission, making women’s inclusion in the tech sphere a national priority. This synergy between the First Lady’s office and NITDA is pioneering a diverse workforce and reinforcing Nigeria’s dedication to inclusive economic development by actively incorporating women into the tech sector.

Their collaboration exemplifies how influential leadership can catalyse impactful change. By merging Tinubu’s advocacy with NITDA’s technical prowess, the programme raises awareness of the digital gender gap, while simultaneously working to close it. This partnership illustrates how strategic alliances can dismantle barriers historically inhibiting women from accessing technology education, thereby creating opportunities for them to thrive in our rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Notably, the training programme was designed with accessibility and inclusivity in mind. Offering both in-person and online options allows women from all backgrounds — whether rural, urban, or underserved — to participate fully. This commitment to inclusivity addresses geographical and financial constraints, while providing a lifeline to women from diverse socio-economic contexts. By establishing a standard for accessible digital education, NITDA is helping to create a more equitable tech ecosystem in which all Nigerians can engage meaningfully, regardless of their resources or location.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Moreover, the curriculum was tailored to be culturally relevant, and address the specific challenges that women encounter in Nigeria’s ICT landscape. It included practical modules on work-life balance, breaking stereotypes, and thriving in male-dominated environments. This holistic approach not only imparted technical skills but also fostered confidence among participants, creating a supportive environment conducive to personal and professional growth.

The success of this programme illustrates the fact that a robust digital economy must incorporate diverse viewpoints, particularly those of women, whose unique insights are essential for fostering creativity and adaptability in the workforce. By investing in women’s ICT skills, NITDA is cultivating a dynamic workforce that reflects Nigeria’s rich diversity and positions the nation as an innovative, inclusive player in the global market. Women’s contributions to tech will crucially enrich the industry, fueling innovation and progress.

Furthermore, the initiative encourages women to delve into entrepreneurial ventures within the tech sector, equipping them with critical skills in coding, data analysis, and digital marketing that can lead to the establishment of tech-based businesses. This emphasis on entrepreneurship empowers women not only to advance within existing roles but also to become transformative job creators. NITDA’s vision is to cultivate a new generation of women who are not just participants in the workforce, but leaders and innovators able to drive growth and transformation within Nigeria’s economy.

The effectiveness of this programme underlines the significance of collaborative leadership between government agencies and public figures. By harnessing the influence of the First Lady’s office alongside NITDA’s technical expertise, this initiative serves as a blueprint for fostering similar programmes throughout Nigeria. The outcomes achieved can inspire state and federal institutions to pursue strategic initiatives that bolster gender equity, economic empowerment, and educational advancement.

As more Nigerian women acquire ICT skills, our broader economy stands to gain considerably. The newly trained participants are now capable of addressing skill gaps across various sectors, including finance, healthcare, education, and e-commerce — areas where technology is increasingly foundational. This initiative also aligns with Nigeria’s ambition to solidify its position in the global digital economy, tapping into a talent pool ready to meet the evolving demands of a tech-driven world. A digitally skilled workforce will empower Nigeria to fully leverage the potential of its citizens, promoting national development and economic resilience.

It is evident from NITDA’s training initiative that empowering women through digital literacy is not only an avenue for personal growth but also a crucial step towards national advancement. Nevertheless, the impact of such initiatives could be magnified significantly with broader support.

As First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu champions women’s inclusion in technology, it is imperative for other stakeholders — including both governmental and private entities — to join forces in expanding these efforts, ensuring digital education is accessible to an even larger audience of women across Nigeria. Corporate organisations can contribute through mentorship programmes, internships, and funding opportunities, while government agencies should persist in prioritising policies that enhance resources and infrastructure for women’s ICT education. By collaborating on initiatives like those led by NITDA, stakeholders can foster an environment in which more women gain the skills necessary to thrive and benefit from the digital economy, paving the way for genuinely inclusive growth in Nigeria.

The private sector also has a fundamental role to play in creating opportunities for women in tech, ensuring that graduates of these programmes have viable pathways to employment and entrepreneurship. Investments in women-led startups, development of digital platforms tailored to women’s needs, and job creation within the tech industry are essential steps. Public-private partnerships will be critical in establishing a robust ecosystem where women are empowered and equipped to apply their digital skills in meaningful, impactful ways. The successful integration of women into the digital economy will undoubtedly enrich Nigeria as a whole, fostering a more diversified and resilient economy that mirrors the full potential of its population.

Empowering women through digital literacy transcends mere social justice; it is a strategic investment in Nigeria’s prosperity, promising long-term dividends in economic growth, job creation, and societal progress.

Shuaib S. Agaka, a technology journalist, writes from Kano.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

