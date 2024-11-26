Demolitions that disregard the livelihoods of the poor contribute to a cycle of perpetual poverty, alienating communities from economic and educational opportunities. Research shows that disenfranchisement contributes to criminality, creating a self-perpetuating problem. To reduce poverty, officials must adopt policies that support upward mobility for marginalised groups, ensuring that housing, education, and economic opportunities are accessible.

In cities across the globe, governance best practices emphasise the need for proactive, strategic, and humane solutions to urban challenges. As Abuja faces some of these issues, the recent actions by Minister Nyesom Wike in demolishing shanties in the Ruga area highlight the need for a more thoughtful approach that considers the complex needs of vulnerable communities. With roughly 10,000 residents affected by the demolition, this decision has left many without shelter, sparking outrage from residents and social activists. This article explores why empathy, strategic planning and communication, data-driven action, and collaboration with activists and community leaders are essential for ensuring responsible governance in a rapidly urbanising city.

Minister Wike has justified the demolitions by asserting that criminal elements reside within the shanties, suggesting that the area requires “sanitisation.” While the need for safety is undeniable, research in urban studies shows that forced evictions without alternative housing or social support often lead to increased poverty, social alienation, and, paradoxically, higher crime rates. Studies from South Africa and India reveal that slum clearance initiatives, when carried out without adequate resettlement plans, result in economic displacement and create cycles of poverty that persist for generations. In contrast, cities that adopt holistic approaches — providing relocation assistance, job support, and community services — tend to see reduced crime and higher socioeconomic integration among their citizens.

Vincent Martins Otse (AKA VeryDarkMan), a prominent social activist, recently visited Ruga to witness the plight of the displaced first-hand. Observing residents sleeping in the open and exposed to mosquitoes and diseases, Otse condemned the Minister’s actions as insensitive and shortsighted. His advocacy is a powerful reminder of activists’ role in holding government officials accountable. While Minister Wike later returned to speak with the residents, he dismissed Otse’s advocacy as intimidation or abuse. Yet, history shows that activism has repeatedly brought about social change, from the Civil Rights Movement in the United States to environmental protections worldwide. Embracing dialogue with activists, rather than treating them as antagonists, can foster a culture of cooperation, ensuring that leaders remain accountable and responsive to the people they serve.

In this case, the Minister eventually proposed convening five community representatives to discuss solutions with government officials — a step that, while commendable, appears reactive. Strategic governance requires a proactive stance, anticipating community needs and building solutions through collaboration, not crisis management. Had the Minister sought to understand the Ruga community through formal assessments and population registration before initiating demolitions, the outcome might have been more positive for all parties involved.

Before any eviction or demolition, authorities should secure temporary housing or shelter alternatives for affected residents. The lack of a safety net exacerbates poverty and marginalisation, whereas proactive support enables smoother transitions and fosters trust in government institutions.

A Path Forward: Strategic and Compassionate Solutions

To address the root issues in Ruga and other vulnerable communities, a multi-step approach rooted in data and empathy is essential:

Community Identification and Registration: The government should start by identifying residents using national ID cards, facilitating registration for those without, and ensuring that all community members are included in the national database. Such efforts will improve security intelligence and support residents in accessing social services. Alternative Housing Arrangements: Before any eviction or demolition, authorities should secure temporary housing or shelter alternatives for affected residents. The lack of a safety net exacerbates poverty and marginalisation, whereas proactive support enables smoother transitions and fosters trust in government institutions. Education and Welfare Needs Assessment: Identifying school-aged children and understanding the educational needs of the community can inform initiatives that prevent disruptions to schooling. Access to education is critical for breaking the cycle of poverty; hence, addressing the needs of children should be a priority. Collaborative Security Measures: If security is indeed a concern, providing police presence and community-based safety programmes, rather than abrupt clearances, can maintain peace while respecting residents’ rights. Interagency Collaboration: Working with the Ministry of Environment, Abuja Development Agency, and other relevant bodies would ensure that urban planning is executed thoughtfully, addressing environmental, social, and economic impacts in a coordinated way.

These actions will mitigate the immediate impact on displaced residents and signal a commitment to inclusive governance. By engaging community members and activists in ongoing dialogues, the government can establish a foundation of trust, enabling a shared vision for urban development.

By fostering an environment where government officials, activists, and community members work together, Abuja can lead by example, and showcase a model of governance that upholds dignity and prosperity for all. In a city as vibrant and diverse as Abuja, a strategic, compassionate approach will better serve the public interest, and contribute to a safer, more inclusive society for future generations.

The Value of Activism and Constructive Dialogue

In the case of Ruga, it was activism, in the form of Otse’s advocacy, that prompted the Minister to reconsider his stance, even if only temporarily. Rather than dismissing such efforts, leaders should recognise that activists amplify the voices of marginalised groups, acting as a bridge between those in power and the communities they serve. Dismissing these voices as disruptive ignores the importance of feedback in democratic governance. History shows that societies that value and integrate activist perspectives in policy formulation enjoy greater social cohesion and public trust.

The Bigger Picture: Breaking the Cycle of Poverty

Demolitions that disregard the livelihoods of the poor contribute to a cycle of perpetual poverty, alienating communities from economic and educational opportunities. Research shows that disenfranchisement contributes to criminality, creating a self-perpetuating problem. To reduce poverty, officials must adopt policies that support upward mobility for marginalised groups, ensuring that housing, education, and economic opportunities are accessible.

Morooph Babaranti lives in Toronto, Canada, where he works as a communications/training and development specialist.

