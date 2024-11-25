The systemic failure of Nigerian universities mirrors the nation’s broader challenges, from economic inequality to the erosion of family and religious values. Yet, within this crisis lies an opportunity to restore these institutions as beacons of excellence and integrity. The story of Nigerian universities is a microcosm of the nation’s struggles and aspirations. The indiscipline plaguing these institutions reflects the broader societal challenges of corruption, inequality, and moral decay. Yet, just as these universities have been complicit in perpetuating these challenges, they can also be at the forefront of addressing them.

Universities are meant to be the heart of a nation’s progress — places where the brightest minds are nurtured, and the moral compass of future leaders are set. These institutions should serve as sanctuaries of learning, innovation, and ethical development, embodying society’s hopes for a brighter future. In Nigeria, however, this ideal has been tragically compromised. What ought to be citadels of knowledge have devolved into hubs of indiscipline, corruption, academic malpractice, and moral decay. This is not just an education crisis; it is a national emergency. The rot within our universities threatens to unravel the very fabric of Nigerian society, jeopardising the nation’s potential for progress and prosperity.

At the core of this malaise lies a failure to uphold the dual mission of education: the dissemination of knowledge and the cultivation of character. The consequences devastate the students and staff trapped in this dysfunctional system and the broader society that relies on these institutions to produce competent, ethical leaders. The urgent question is this: can Nigerian universities reclaim their purpose, or will they remain symbols of a society spiralling into moral and intellectual decline?

I must acknowledge that many great lecturers and students still uphold the moral and ethical sanctity of our citadels of higher learning. I express my gratitude to these heroes and encourage them to continue the good work because they are the foundation on which the renewed hope and reform of these institutions lay. However, these issues tarnish the global perception of Nigerian education, and urgent action is needed to restore its integrity.

Among the most disheartening contributors to this crisis are the lecturers, who occupy a sacred role as the custodians of knowledge and morality. Instead of uplifting students, many have become complicit in perpetuating a culture of decay. Forged qualifications among academic staff are not just statistical anomalies but glaring symbols of a system that has lost its way. Academic fraud, absenteeism, and exploitative practices have normalised unethical behaviour, leaving students vulnerable and society disillusioned. Students, who should be eager learners, are instead drawn into a culture of shortcuts, malpractice, and apathy. These patterns are not isolated incidents; they reflect a broader societal acceptance of corruption, fuelled by poverty, unemployment, and weak governance. In 2021, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) uncovered over 100 cases of academic fraud, exposing the systemic nature of this malfeasance.

Worse still is the endemic exploitation of students, particularly the predatory practice of sex-for-marks. The 2018 BBC exposé, Sex for Grades, brought global attention to the disturbing prevalence of lecturers demanding sexual favours in exchange for academic progress. What should be relationships built on mentorship and mutual respect have turned into transactions marked by abuse and power imbalances. The damage to the victims — primarily young women — is incalculable, leaving psychological scars and perpetuating gender inequalities.

The intellectual decline of Nigerian universities is also evident in their academic outputs. Research, the lifeblood of any institution of higher learning, has been relegated to the back burner. A 2019 National Universities Commission (NUC) report revealed that not many lecturers meet the required publication standards for academic promotion. This lack of engagement with research stifles innovation, diminishes global competitiveness, and underscores the extent to which academic priorities have been abandoned.

The crisis within universities mirrors the broader moral decline of Nigerian society. Poverty and unemployment, with the latter reaching a staggering 33.3 per cent in 2023, create an environment in which survival often takes precedence over ethics. In such conditions, it is unsurprising that corruption seeps into every facet of life, including higher education. Families, once the bedrock of moral instruction, are increasingly fractured, leaving young people without the guidance they need to develop strong ethical foundations.

Students, too, are enmeshed in this web of indiscipline. Once viewed as eager knowledge seekers, many now exhibit an alarming detachment from academic pursuits. Classrooms often sit half-empty as truancy becomes commonplace. Academic dishonesty, including exam malpractice, has been normalised, and 60 per cent of students in a 2020 Exam Ethics Marshals International survey admitted to witnessing or participating in such acts. Having cheated through university, these students enter the workforce ill-prepared, perpetuating cycles of incompetence and corruption.

More concerning is the growing prevalence of drug abuse and transactional relationships among students. In a society where poverty and unemployment loom large, some students see little choice but to offer bribes — or their bodies — in exchange for grades. These behaviours, symptomatic of deeper socio-economic issues, reflect a profound loss of moral and academic purpose.

Weak governance exacerbates these challenges. When those in power engage in unethical practices with impunity, they set a dangerous precedent for the rest of society. Nigeria’s consistently poor ranking on Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index — 150th out of 180 countries in a recent report — is a sobering indicator of this systemic failure. Leaders who should serve as role models instead perpetuate the behaviours they ought to condemn, thereby normalising a culture of dishonesty and exploitation.

The absence of ethical role models compounds this moral vacuum. Who can young people look up to when those in authority are often implicated in scandals? The erosion of religious adherence further deepens this crisis, as faith-based moral teachings, once a cornerstone of Nigerian society, are increasingly sidelined. However, individuals and organisations are working tirelessly to address these issues, and their efforts should be acknowledged and supported to foster a sense of collective responsibility and encourage further action.

The normalisation of immorality in Nigerian universities has devastating implications for the nation. Institutions that should uphold meritocracy and fairness produce graduates lacking the competence and ethical grounding needed to contribute meaningfully to society. These graduates enter critical sectors — healthcare, education, and governance — carrying the seeds of corruption and mediocrity. The result is a vicious cycle that undermines national development and perpetuates systemic inefficiencies.

The societal cost is immeasurable. When trust in institutions erodes, so does social cohesion. Citizens lose faith in the idea that hard work and integrity lead to success, hence fostering a culture of cynicism and despair. In such a society, progress becomes a distant dream, overshadowed by the grim reality of systemic decay.

Reforming Nigerian universities is not simply about improving education but about reclaiming the nation’s future. It is about producing leaders who value integrity over shortcuts, competence over mediocrity, and justice over corruption. The task is daunting, but it is not impossible. The call to action is clear: policymakers, educators, families, and civil society must unite to demand accountability, celebrate ethical leadership, and invest in the moral and intellectual renewal of these institutions.

Despite the bleakness of the current situation, hope persists. The recent actions of the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, notably his zero-tolerance stance on malfeasance, underscore an awareness of the crisis’ severity. His decisive handling of the issues at Nnamdi Azikiwe University reflects a renewed commitment to swiftly addressing indiscipline and maladministration within our hallowed institutions. However, intentions and signalling alone will not suffice. To effect lasting change, policies must be fortified with robust enforcement mechanisms, including independent oversight bodies, to investigate misconduct and safeguard whistleblowers.

Promoting ethical leadership within universities is paramount. Lecturers who embody integrity must be celebrated and elevated as role models. Simultaneously, students must be encouraged to embrace academic rigour and ethical behaviour through scholarships, mentorship programmes, and strict penalties for malpractice.

Beyond the campus, families, religious institutions, and civil society must rally to restore the Nigerian society’s moral fabric. Parents must reclaim their role as their children’s primary moral educators, while religious leaders should reassert the relevance of faith-based ethics in modern life.

Nigerian universities are at a crossroads. They can continue their descent into moral and intellectual decay or rise once more as citadels of learning and virtue. The latter path demands courage, collective effort, and an unwavering commitment to reform. It requires recognising that the stakes are nothing less than the nation’s future.

Reforming Nigerian universities is not simply about improving education but about reclaiming the nation’s future. It is about producing leaders who value integrity over shortcuts, competence over mediocrity, and justice over corruption. The task is daunting, but it is not impossible. The call to action is clear: policymakers, educators, families, and civil society must unite to demand accountability, celebrate ethical leadership, and invest in the moral and intellectual renewal of these institutions. The stakes are nothing less than the soul of the nation. Nigeria cannot afford to let its universities remain citadels of indiscipline. They must be transformed into sanctuaries of learning and virtue — places where dreams are nurtured and the future is forged. Let us rise to this challenge with the urgency and determination it demands.

Nigerian universities can reclaim their rightful place as sanctuaries of knowledge and character by embracing integrity, enforcing accountability, and cultivating a culture of ethical leadership. Though the task is formidable, the reward — a generation of leaders committed to justice, fairness, and progress — is immeasurable. We must not surrender these institutions to the forces of decay. Instead, we must rise to the challenge, determined to restore their lost glory. In doing so, we will secure not only the future of our universities but also the future of Nigeria itself.

Dakuku Peterside is a public sector turnaround expert, leadership coach, public policy analyst and columnist.

