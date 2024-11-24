In four comprehensive chapters encompassing over 40 articles, readers are offered a detailed analysis of military operations and the ongoing fight against insecurity. It covers leadership principles, civil-military relations, interagency collaboration, and counter-insurgency strategies. The collection’s central theme emphasises the importance of community relationships, strategic communication, and intelligence-led operations in achieving military success.

When President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Malam Nuhu Ribadu as the National Security Adviser (NSA), it signalled a pivotal moment for Nigeria’s security apparatus. Observers anticipated that the dynamics between the key leaders designated for essential military, security and intelligence institutions would be crucial in safeguarding life and property across the country.

Thus, the appointments of General CG Musa as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja as Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla as Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar as Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Major General EPA Undiandeye as Chief of Defence Intelligence, and IGP Kayode Egbetokun as Inspector-General of Police were met with optimism. These leaders bring a wealth of experience and expertise essential for tackling Nigeria’s pressing security challenges.

While it is presumed that NSA Ribadu played a significant role in the shortlisting and screening process, the Office of the National Security Adviser is vital for fostering collaboration among the various service chiefs and related security agencies. A noteworthy initiative under Ribadu’s leadership is the revitalisation of the Forum of Spokespersons of Security and Response Agencies (FOSSRA), which was transformed into the Strategic Communication Interagency Policy Committee (SCIPC). This initiative enhances interagency collaboration, crucial for a united national response to security threats.

In meetings with representatives of military, intelligence, and response agencies within SCIPC, Ribadu has emphasised the importance of proactive and transparent communication. He has equally underscored the need for spokespersons to engage constructively with the public and counter misinformation, especially amid the global scourge of fake news. These representatives play a pivotal role in bolstering national security efforts by building trust and ensuring effective public communication.

A timely and pertinent study that captures these themes is the new book titled General C.G. Musa in Peacemaking: Leveraging Interagency and Civil-Military Relations, co-authored by distinguished writers, Mahmud Abdulsalam and Mukhtar Yau Madobi. Far from being merely a tribute, this work comprehensively examines the defence sector under President Tinubu’s administration.

Abdulsalam and Madobi are seasoned writers with impressive track records of published articles and books on defence and the security sector. Mahmud is known for “Gen LEO Irabor: The PEARL of Defence,” while Madobi is the author of “National Security Strategies: A Young Writer’s Perspective.”

Set to be unveiled during the Sixth Security and Emergency Management Awards (SAEMA) at Defence Headquarters on 28 November, the book celebrates the exemplary leadership of General Christopher Gwabin Musa. His humility, sincerity, and courage resonate with those of his predecessor, General LEO Irabor.

In his Foreword, Major General Chris Olukolade (Rtd), chairman of the Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC), states that the book “provides an in-depth exploration of military leadership and its impact on the Nigerian Armed Forces. It offers valuable insights into the complexities of modern military operations and is an essential resource for anyone invested in Nigeria’s security landscape.”

Emerging as a pivotal figure in the Nigerian national security, General Musa’s tenure as the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai from June 2021 to mid-2023 marked a significant turning point in Nigeria’s fight against Boko Haram and ISWAP. Under his command, more than 1,800 insurgents were neutralised, while over 100,000 insurgents and their families surrendered, and several abducted Chibok schoolgirls were rescued. His leadership showcased military prowess and highlighted the importance of civil-military relations, as he actively engaged local communities in security efforts.

The book, published by PRNigeria, a premier news platform committed to reporting on key national institutions, details General Musa’s transformative strategies that reclaimed territories and restored hope to previously besieged communities.

Since he was appointed Chief of Defence Staff in June 2023, General Musa has continued implementing impactful reforms to reinforce Nigeria’s security architecture. His leadership has led to improved interagency collaboration, innovative counter-insurgency tactics, enhanced border security measures, and increased support for military personnel.

Central to his leadership is cultivating synergy across security agencies, particularly with the Nigerian Police Force and other related services. This coordinated approach has resulted in more effective joint operations, holistically addressing security challenges.

Furthermore, General Musa has prioritised robust border control measures to counteract criminal infiltration and illicit trade. His focus on the welfare of Armed Forces personnel has significantly boosted morale and instilled a sense of pride within the military ranks.

This compilation will be invaluable for students, researchers, security personnel, military professionals, policymakers and civil society, especially within democratic contexts. Through their insightful analyses, Abdulsalam and Madobi illuminate Nigeria’s evolving security landscape and outline pathways toward a more secure and cohesive future.

He champions non-kinetic warfare strategies and employs informational, psychological, and diplomatic techniques to foster sustainable peace. As Chair of the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff, General Musa has played a pivotal role in advocating for democratic governance and addressing regional security issues, while consistently condemning military coups across West Africa.

His commitment to fostering interagency collaboration and civil-military relations has strengthened the trust between military and civilian communities, which is essential for a united front against Nigeria’s security challenges. His dedication to transparency, religious tolerance, and proactive media engagement exemplifies his commitment to the promotion of social cohesion.

General Musa’s leadership has been instrumental in shaping the Nigerian military’s approach to safeguarding the nation. His dedication to the welfare of troops and strategic vision in combating insurgency, provides a blueprint for navigating complex security challenges.

The book is valuable for promoting a shared commitment to a peaceful and secure Nigeria.

The upcoming book features a carefully curated selection of opinion pieces and articles that delve into critical themes such as gallantry, civil-military relations, interagency collaboration, and counter-insurgency strategies.

Yushau A. Shuaib is the Editor-in-Chief of PRNigeria; yashuaib@yashuaib.com

