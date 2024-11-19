As passionate as she is about her music, Oge is perhaps even more preoccupied with promoting her cultural heritage. For her, connecting with her roots and getting young people if Onicha Olona to do the same is a project she holds dear. This passion has led her to create the “Flavours of Onicha-Olona, an annual event to connect and celebrate the town’s illustrious sons and daughters all over the world, highlighting their remarkable talents through arts and entertainment.

The apple does not fall from the tree, it is said. This certainly rings true in the case of Oge Kimono.

Oge one of Nigeria’s fastest rising reggae artists is the daughter of Oseloke Augustine Onwubuya. Onwubuya, an indigene of Onicha-Olona in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, who passed on in 2018, was known around the world as Ras Kimono. He is regarded as one of Nigeria’s greatest reggae stars of all time.

The elder Kimono, made a big burst on the national and international scene in 1989 with the hit album, “Under Pressure”, which included the hugely successful single, “Rhumba-Style”, and other hits like “Under Pressure “and “Natty Get Jail”, was a member of the Jastix Reggae Ital, alongside Majek Fashek another Nigerian reggae great of blessed memory, as well as Amos McRoy Jegg and Black Rice Osagie. He would go on to perform around the world winning many music awards.

Oge has since embarked on a similar journey. Straight upon her father’s demise she inherited his 13-man band and commenced the bold move to etch her name in the minds if reggae faithful in Nigeria and around the world. Before now, the artist who started singing at the age of 10 has acted as back up vocalist for a number of international music stars including Ade Bantu, Tuklan, Uwe Banton and Rocky Dawuni, while performing at key reggae events like Summer Jam, Reggae Jam, Ruhr Reggae and others in Africa and Europe.

In 2019, Oge, whose exploits have earned her recognition, including a place on the board of the Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON), released her debut album titled, Good Ole Days, with tracks like “Drum and “Bass”, “Addicted”, “Safe” and “Main Chick”, titillating reggae faithful in Nigeria and beyond. Another track, “Sojourner”, was adopted by the Nigerian-German Centre for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration as their theme song.

Like most reggae crooners, Oge’s songs revolve love, equality and justice, themes that exercised the imagination of her father and undergirded his music.

“It is the same conscious music. I cannot deviate from that. I don’t know anything less or better. That is the lineage I come from. That is how I have been raised. People will not play Fela’s music or my father’s music if there are no messages in them. Those kinds of music are evergreen music and that is why I intend to keep doing”, Oge said in a recent newspaper interview.

She says her songs are about speaking the truth.

“Basically, it is just me speaking the truth. There is nothing extra or out of the ordinary. What makes it unique is the melody, the delivery and of course the message.

When people can listen to your music and relate with it, I have delivered my message. That to me is what it is. Relatable messages and that is what I am bringing. I am not trying to give you more party tracks without no message. I am particular about the message I dish out”, she said in the same interview.

As passionate as she is about her music, Oge is perhaps even more preoccupied with promoting her cultural heritage. For her, connecting with her roots and getting young people if Onicha Olona to do the same is a project she holds dear. This passion has led her to create the “Flavours of Onicha-Olona, an annual event to connect and celebrate the town’s illustrious sons and daughters all over the world, highlighting their remarkable talents through arts and entertainment.

The event aims to celebrate and preserve the rich culture and heritage of Onicha-Olona as well as educate the younger generation on the importance of community building and inclusivity.

Using the platform of entertainment which is a world she is born into, the event is set to showcase the talents of our people in fashion, music, dance, and art. The event, which is billed to take place on 28 December in the town, promises to be a day filled with vibrant activities that will involve all age brackets. From the kids corner to arts and crafts sections, career pep talks, captivating performances and the authentic flavours of Onicha-Olona will be unleashed on indigenes and visitors alike.

Shedding light on the event, Oge says:

“The idea came as a result of my last visit to Olona in August. I recognised the gap in the absence of the youths of our home town of Onicha-Olona from attending the Onicha-Olona Development Union (OODU) meetings in my chapter and what the missing link could be.

“Coming from an entertainment background, I can only know to use that as a platform to attract our youths into not only into OODU but also active participation in the community no matter how little the project.

“The idea of Flavours of Olona is to showcase, harness and celebrate our rich culture and heritage through the arts in the form of Fashion, Music, Dance, Arts/Sculpture, and everything entertainment. As we all know, the saying that implies that a village raises a child. Here I am as as daughter asking for help and guide to bring my brothers and sisters home and begin to sensitise the younger ones better on the need and essence of identifying with home. We hope it will help to teach us youths to shun discrimination and defamatory talk against one another because only then can we truly build an exemplary community worthy of emulation.”

Flavours of Onicha-Olona is 12-hour event scheduled to begin by noon and last till midnight. It will include Fashion Exhibition/Parade, Dance troupe showcase by every community (Ogbe), Musical Performance, Art Exhibition, Food Exhibition, Face Painting (For Children), Games, Career Talk and other events.

Oge adds that the idea is to have a day packed full of activities where people get to know and recognize Onicha Olona Illustrious sons and daughters accomplishing great feats in their various areas of specialty.

“This is a clarion call for us to begin to look inward and start building and investing in our land more than ever. I believe we can accomplish this great dream together as a unit through our individual and community effort”, she adds.

To make the event truly remarkable, she has lined up a stellar cast of performers from Onicha-Olona including David Ace Keyz Elumelu an acclaimed producer and musician based in Abuja and Chukwuemeke John Jnr. Uzumefune also known as John Dust who hails from Ishiekpe Quarter in Onicha Olona, Delta State. Dust is an emerging artist known for his deep, authentic storytelling through music. His journey took off after winning Best Artist at NYSC Lagos State orientation camp, propelling him to compete on major stages like Nigerian Idol and Airtel Voice.

Recently, has also made a name for himself as a songwriter, creating tracks for celebrated Nigerian artists such as 2Baba and Larry Gaaga. His music captures life’s truths, from love to resilience, with soulful lyrics and captivating melodies that resonate with listeners everywhere.

Elumelu for his part, is a talented music producer and artist from Umuolo quarters of Onicha-Olona based in Abuja. He has collaborated with notable artists like Burna Boy, D’banj, and Skales.

With songs such as “Tshwala Bam Cover” with Kabusa Oriental Choir and “MU JE,” featuring Pharaoh 47 and 9t9yn and having produced hits like “Aye” by Nappy and Burna Boy, as well as “For You” by Teni featuring Davido, he has established his presence in the entertainment industry.

There is a lot of buzz around the upcoming Flavours event with many sons and daughters of Onicha-Olona within Nigeria and in the Diaspora indicating interested to attend.

Michael Nduka writes from Warri, Delta State.

