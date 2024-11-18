A broadcaster par excellence, an apt storyteller, a Yoruba icon and cultural ambassador, he was one of the finest minds I have had the honour of knowing. I was always amazed at the dexterity with which he could craft messages suitable to the times. His deep voice often delivered masterpieces that resonated with the audience and shot products to the top of their charts. He had this distinct je ne sais quoi that effortlessly distinguished him in his profession.

Some referred to him as Akewi Oodua, others as Akorowosi. Born on 29 June, 1959 to the family of Pa Joseph Fajemilehin Bogundo and Ma Victoria Ajai Fajemilehin in Igede-Ekiti and called to glory on 18 November, 2014, Opeyemi Fajemilehin was an ingenious creative, a wordsmith, and an advertising guru.

I remember him as a seasoned democrat and a human rights defender. One who used his voice and platforms to stir awake the ethical consciousness of Nigerian governments. Oh he spoke, he acted. You would often find him in broadcast houses and courthouses, doggedly seeking out the truths with his authentic chutzpah. He was not one to shy away from the truth or be easily swayed. With a pen sharper than the sword, he recounted the people’s hardship and criticised the country’s military administrations who came into power through coups and collusions. Even in the face of fierce intimidation, he spoke truth to power, and on different occasions, chose to seek solace in neighbouring African countries, rather than be cowed into recanting the truths in his recorded albums.

He was relentless in his cause and belief that the Nigerian masses deserved a government that delivered to them a life of empowerment and dignity. “That’s not right! That’s not done!” I would hear him mutter, time and again, as he scoured through pages of newspapers; a daily ritual that delivered breaking news and almost always broke his heart. He would later on, through his tripartite album, Itan Obafemi Awolowo, remind his audience about the times of Baba Awo, with the postulation that Nigeria can be a haven of hope and opportunities if we get the leadership right.

A connoisseur of knowledge, Opeyemi Fajemilehin was an avid reader. The expansive room brimming over with books, biographies, and newspapers, after his death, was testament to his love for knowledge. It is only befitting, therefore, that on the tenth anniversary of his passing, we honour his memory with the launch of an endowment fund that rewards excellence and promotes education.

A lover of God, one of my favourite albums from him is Oruko Olorun ati kokoro, meaning the names of God and gems. With this album, he eulogised God with panegyrics and praised Him to high heavens (pun intended). Back then, I always wondered how these praises made God feel. Now, I cannot help but wonder if Baba JP is assigned a similar praise singing role in the beyond. On the other side of this album, he dropped nuggets of wisdom about the importance of contentment, patience, loyalty and other virtues. Virtues he lived by, every day of his life.

Baami ayiye, this is an ode to you. Opeyemi, as your name denotes: we are thankful to God for your life and the legacy you left, and remain grateful for the reminiscent memories of your fifty-five years on earth. May history be kind to you. In the meantime, I hope you join them in eating whatever they eat in ajule orun. Betterstill, I hope you are treated to a buffet of heaven’s finest dining on this occasion of your tenth anniversary.

A doting husband and an attentive Dad, he left an indelible mark in our hearts. It’s been ten years since that dark Tuesday when he succumbed to everlasting stillness. A decade has passed without us hearing the sound of his deep baritone voice or play of words. A decade without us catching a glimpse of his playful smirk or brisk footsteps. Life has continued, not missing a second, in the last 3,653 days. The fickleness of life. Ile n je eniyan (the ground consumes people) but didun ni iranti awon olododo (memories of our departed ones are golden). The puzzle of death does not change the beautiful odyssey his life was.

Man of many parts, like you would typically sign out, headphones on:

Opeyemi Fajemilehin akoworosi

Omo agosile deni ogbon, aderin ija pojo

Omo apagbo ijo bi eni pagbo eke

Omo apagbo eke bi eni pagbo ijo

B’eni kan d’ore loni

Soore f’eni kan loni

A daa fun mi, a daa fun o

Ko ni baje f’omo eni kankan

O dabo!

Victoria Fajemilehin-Ayanleye is a specialist in public policy and international development.

